Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries

Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook

Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil

U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed for a third straight day on Friday and corn scaled to a 1-1/2 week top on follow-through buying after bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop data the prior day and concerns about poor South American weather.

Both markets have gained more than 2% since the USDA unexpectedly cut its 2022 U.S. harvest estimates in a monthly report on Thursday and forecast tighter supplies than traders had expected.

Traders also focused on adverse crop weather in South America and squared positions ahead of a three-day weekend, with U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

"It's a little bit of follow-through buying from yesterday and it's a little bit of positioning ahead of the long weekend," said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.

"I'm not sure you want to be short corn and soybeans heading into a long weekend during a weather market in South America."

Rain is expected in some areas of Argentina over the next two weeks, but a large share of its corn and soybean crops will remain stressed by the country's worst drought in 60 years, forecasters said.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up 7-1/2 cents at $15.26 a bushel at 12:30 p.m. CST (1830 GMT), on pace for a 2% weekly advance. March corn added 3 cents to $6.74 a bushel, eyeing a 3% weekly gain which would its strongest in 4-1/2 months.

Wheat futures were mixed as traders weighed the USDA's larger-than-expected winter wheat plantings estimate in Thursday's reports against tighter supplies and poor crop conditions in the U.S. Plains farm belt.

CBOT March wheat was up 1-1/4 cents at $7.44 a bushel, near unchanged for the week. (Reporting by Karl Plume; additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Grant McCool)