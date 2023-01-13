Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries

01/13/2023 | 01:42pm EST
*

Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook

*

Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil

*

U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed for a third straight day on Friday and corn scaled to a 1-1/2 week top on follow-through buying after bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop data the prior day and concerns about poor South American weather.

Both markets have gained more than 2% since the USDA unexpectedly cut its 2022 U.S. harvest estimates in a monthly report on Thursday and forecast tighter supplies than traders had expected.

Traders also focused on adverse crop weather in South America and squared positions ahead of a three-day weekend, with U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

"It's a little bit of follow-through buying from yesterday and it's a little bit of positioning ahead of the long weekend," said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.

"I'm not sure you want to be short corn and soybeans heading into a long weekend during a weather market in South America."

Rain is expected in some areas of Argentina over the next two weeks, but a large share of its corn and soybean crops will remain stressed by the country's worst drought in 60 years, forecasters said.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up 7-1/2 cents at $15.26 a bushel at 12:30 p.m. CST (1830 GMT), on pace for a 2% weekly advance. March corn added 3 cents to $6.74 a bushel, eyeing a 3% weekly gain which would its strongest in 4-1/2 months.

Wheat futures were mixed as traders weighed the USDA's larger-than-expected winter wheat plantings estimate in Thursday's reports against tighter supplies and poor crop conditions in the U.S. Plains farm belt.

CBOT March wheat was up 1-1/4 cents at $7.44 a bushel, near unchanged for the week. (Reporting by Karl Plume; additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.48% 672.25 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.08% 196.3622 Delayed Quote.2.78%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.52% 5.5183 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.16% 5659.47 Real-time Quote.1.61%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.71% 557.8947 Real-time Quote.-3.32%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.66% 606.848 Real-time Quote.-2.03%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.04% 515.3 End-of-day quote.5.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.15% 181.25 Delayed Quote.2.22%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.57% 744.25 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
