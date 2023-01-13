Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries

*
Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook
*
Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil
*
U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed
for a third straight day on Friday and corn scaled to a 1-1/2
week top on follow-through buying after bullish U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) crop data the prior day and concerns about
poor South American weather.
Both markets have gained more than 2% since the USDA
unexpectedly cut its 2022 U.S. harvest estimates in a monthly
report on Thursday and forecast tighter supplies than traders
had expected.
Traders also focused on adverse crop weather in South
America and squared positions ahead of a three-day weekend, with
U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day
holiday.
"It's a little bit of follow-through buying from yesterday
and it's a little bit of positioning ahead of the long weekend,"
said Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.
"I'm not sure you want to be short corn and soybeans heading
into a long weekend during a weather market in South America."
Rain is expected in some areas of Argentina over the next
two weeks, but a large share of its corn and soybean crops will
remain stressed by the country's worst drought in 60 years,
forecasters said.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up 7-1/2
cents at $15.26 a bushel at 12:30 p.m. CST (1830 GMT), on pace
for a 2% weekly advance. March corn added 3 cents to $6.74
a bushel, eyeing a 3% weekly gain which would its strongest in
4-1/2 months.
Wheat futures were mixed as traders weighed the USDA's
larger-than-expected winter wheat plantings estimate in
Thursday's reports against tighter supplies and poor crop
conditions in the U.S. Plains farm belt.
CBOT March wheat was up 1-1/4 cents at $7.44 a
bushel, near unchanged for the week.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; additional reporting by Sybille de La
Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and Grant McCool)