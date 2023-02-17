Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soy, corn, wheat inch higher ahead of U.S. holiday weekend

02/17/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and wheat futures closed modestly higher on Friday as traders squared positions ahead of a three-day U.S. weekend and weighed contrasting crop prospects in South America, analysts said.

Uncertainty about the future of a Black Sea grain export corridor underpinned values, while a firming dollar and declines in crude oil prices capped rallies.

CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $15.27-1/4 per bushel and March corn ended up 1-3/4 cents at $6.77-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March wheat settled up 1/2 cent at $7.65-1/2 a bushel.

Corn and soybean futures chopped around this week as traders shifted their focus from problems with drought-hit crops in Argentina to expectations of a record-large Brazilian soybean harvest.

"It creates a conversation: Is the Brazilian bean crop big enough to offset the losses in Argentina?" said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.

Early strength in the dollar index hung over the grain markets, making U.S. grains less attractive globally, although the dollar later turned lower. The greenback drew support this week as investors upped their expectations for U.S. interest rates.

Similarly, crude oil futures fell on worries that interest rate hikes could weigh on demand. Corn and soybeans sometimes follow trends in crude oil futures given their respective roles as feedstocks for ethanol and biodiesel fuel.

Meanwhile, an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine and renewed Russian criticism of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine underpinned the wheat market. Negotiations will start in a week on extending the corridor agreement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.

"You've got Black Sea anxiety. The anniversary of the Russian invasion is next Friday," Fritz noted, adding that K.C. hard red winter wheat futures drew additional support from dry conditions in portions of the U.S. Plains winter wheat belt.

"If anybody wants to be long wheat, they want to be long K.C.," Fritz said.

Traders await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Outlook Forum next week in which the government is expected to release preliminary forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops.

U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Chizu Nomiyama, Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
BRENT OIL -2.05% 82.97 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.55% 1.20395 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7416 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.26% 677.75 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.38% 206.4235 Delayed Quote.8.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.0694 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.13% 5823.05 Real-time Quote.3.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6244 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.37% 559.3395 Real-time Quote.-0.66%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.98% 419.544 Real-time Quote.-1.94%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.07% 604.3667 Real-time Quote.-0.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 490.8 End-of-day quote.2.63%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.09% 192.99 Delayed Quote.8.84%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 765.25 End-of-day quote.-2.87%
WTI -1.90% 76.551 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
Latest news "Economy"
05:56pSoy, corn, wheat inch higher ahead of U.S. holiday weekend
RE
05:51pWhite House Is Considering Naming Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson As Republican Commissioner For Federal Trade Commission - Bloomberg News
RE
05:51pWhite house is considering naming virginia solicitor general and…
RE
05:48pExclusive-Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:48pSigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 
RE
05:47pCIBC to pay $770 million to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:45pUK's university and college union to pause strikes for two weeks
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS