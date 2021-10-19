Soy ends up on firm cash markets, vegoils; corn, wheat sputter

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the benchmark November contract touching a one-week top on firm cash markets and global demand for vegetable oils, analysts said.

But Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures closed lower, sagging after a choppy session.

CBOT November soybeans settled up 6-1/2 cents at $12.28 per bushel. CBOT December wheat ended down 1/4 cent at $7.36 a bushel, while December corn fell 2-1/2 cents to finish at $5.30-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans rose, led by strength in soy products including soyoil and soymeal futures. CBOT soyoil futures have surged 47% this year on rising global demand for vegetable oil and biodiesel fuel. Soymeal futures have declined so far this year, but the most-active CBOT contract set a two-week high on Tuesday.

Farmer sales of U.S. soybeans to domestic processors have been slow in some areas, particularly the eastern Midwest, where rains in recent weeks have stalled field work.

The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete by Sunday, ahead of the five-year national average of 55%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said. But progress was slower than normal in Illinois, the top U.S. soy state, as well as in Indiana and Ohio.

"We need to get some harvesting done for some of these crushers to get their hands on beans," said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago, noting that the U.S. soybean crush was smaller than expected in September, limiting production of soymeal and soyoil.

Strength in crude oil futures and Wall Street equity markets as well as a weaker dollar lent support, encouraging fund-driven buying in commodities. Soybean and corn futures sometimes take cues from energy markets due to their roles as feedstocks for ethanol and soy biodiesel.

The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst expectation of 54%.

Wheat futures closed fractionally lower, retreating on technical selling and profit-taking after early strength tied to tightening global supplies, a factor that lifted the market to 8-year highs in August. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Geneva; Editing by Susan Fenton and Peter Cooney)