Soy ends up on firm cash markets, vegoils; corn, wheat sputter

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended
higher on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the
benchmark November contract touching a one-week top on
firm cash markets and global demand for vegetable oils, analysts
said.
But Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures closed
lower, sagging after a choppy session.
CBOT November soybeans settled up 6-1/2 cents at
$12.28 per bushel. CBOT December wheat ended down 1/4 cent
at $7.36 a bushel, while December corn fell 2-1/2 cents to
finish at $5.30-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans rose, led by strength in soy products including
soyoil and soymeal futures. CBOT soyoil futures
have surged 47% this year on rising global demand for
vegetable oil and biodiesel fuel. Soymeal futures have declined
so far this year, but the most-active CBOT contract set a
two-week high on Tuesday.
Farmer sales of U.S. soybeans to domestic processors have
been slow in some areas, particularly the eastern Midwest, where
rains in recent weeks have stalled field work.
The U.S. soybean harvest was 60% complete by Sunday, ahead
of the five-year national average of 55%, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said. But progress was slower than normal in
Illinois, the top U.S. soy state, as well as in Indiana and
Ohio.
"We need to get some harvesting done for some of these
crushers to get their hands on beans," said Terry Reilly, senior
analyst with Futures International in Chicago, noting that the
U.S. soybean crush was smaller than expected in September,
limiting production of soymeal and soyoil.
Strength in crude oil futures and Wall Street equity
markets as well as a weaker dollar lent support,
encouraging fund-driven buying in commodities. Soybean and corn
futures sometimes take cues from energy markets due to their
roles as feedstocks for ethanol and soy biodiesel.
The U.S. corn crop was 52% harvested, the USDA said, ahead
of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average analyst
expectation of 54%.
Wheat futures closed fractionally lower, retreating on
technical selling and profit-taking after early strength tied to
tightening global supplies, a factor that lifted the market to
8-year highs in August.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Naveen
Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Geneva; Editing by Susan
Fenton and Peter Cooney)