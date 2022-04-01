Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soy extends slide after record U.S. acreage forecast, corn mixed

04/01/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a second session on Friday, with the spot May contract falling below $16 a bushel for the first time in a month after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast record U.S. soy acreage.

Corn futures were mixed. The front May contract on the Chicago Board of Trade sagged on technical selling and sympathy with soybeans, but deferred months including the December contract, representing the 2022 harvest, rose to life-of-contract highs on worries of a drop in U.S. corn plantings.

Wheat futures were similarly mixed, with nearby contracts falling and back months rising in low-volume trade at the start of the month and quarter.

As of 1:03 p.m. CDT (1803 GMT), CBOT May soybeans were down 32-1/4 cents at $15.86 a bushel after slipping to $15.84-3/4, the contract's lowest since Feb. 25.

Traders noted follow-through selling after the USDA on Thursday projected that U.S. farmers would plant 91 million acres (36.8 million hectares) of soybeans the spring, the most on record, while reducing corn acreage to 89.5 million acres, down 4% from last year.

"The pronounced shift in acreage from corn to soybeans is probably due to the sharp rise in fertiliser prices," Commerzbank said.

Soybeans require less fertiliser than corn, making the oilseed more attractive to farmers as high costs and tight fertiliser supplies have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

CBOT May corn was down 13 cents at $7.35-3/4 per bushel, but new-crop December corn was up 5 cents at $6.88-3/4 after setting a contract high at $6.93-3/4 as brokers worried about a looming supply shortfall.

"Suddenly, the markets are waking up to the reality that the world may be tight on corn this year, with Ukraine absent from the export market, and U.S. farmers reducing planting intentions more than expected," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a note to clients.

CBOT May wheat was down 15-3/4 cents at $9.90-1/4 per bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pWall St edges up as payrolls report keeps Fed on track
RE
02:38pCompanies with euro gas contracts should not meet Russia's rouble demand, EU says
RE
02:37pMissiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region and there are casualties, says governor
RE
02:36pMissiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region and there are casualties, says governor
RE
02:35pU.S. liquefied natural gas exports rise 16%, to new record
RE
02:33pRussia's Sberbank closing London investment arm, says lender
RE
02:22pU.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border with Mexico
RE
02:22pSoy extends slide after record U.S. acreage forecast, corn mixed
RE
02:18pBrazil Trade Surplus Widened in March as Exports Increased
DJ
02:16pU.S. reaches settlement with S&P Global over Ukraine-related sanctions breaches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
2J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..
54D pharma : Annual Report and Account for the year ended 31 December 20..

HOT NEWS