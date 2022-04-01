Soy extends slide after record U.S. acreage forecast, corn mixed

CHICAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a second session on Friday, with the spot May contract falling below $16 a bushel for the first time in a month after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast record U.S. soy acreage.

Corn futures were mixed. The front May contract on the Chicago Board of Trade sagged on technical selling and sympathy with soybeans, but deferred months including the December contract, representing the 2022 harvest, rose to life-of-contract highs on worries of a drop in U.S. corn plantings.

Wheat futures were similarly mixed, with nearby contracts falling and back months rising in low-volume trade at the start of the month and quarter.

As of 1:03 p.m. CDT (1803 GMT), CBOT May soybeans were down 32-1/4 cents at $15.86 a bushel after slipping to $15.84-3/4, the contract's lowest since Feb. 25.

Traders noted follow-through selling after the USDA on Thursday projected that U.S. farmers would plant 91 million acres (36.8 million hectares) of soybeans the spring, the most on record, while reducing corn acreage to 89.5 million acres, down 4% from last year.

"The pronounced shift in acreage from corn to soybeans is probably due to the sharp rise in fertiliser prices," Commerzbank said.

Soybeans require less fertiliser than corn, making the oilseed more attractive to farmers as high costs and tight fertiliser supplies have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

CBOT May corn was down 13 cents at $7.35-3/4 per bushel, but new-crop December corn was up 5 cents at $6.88-3/4 after setting a contract high at $6.93-3/4 as brokers worried about a looming supply shortfall.

"Suddenly, the markets are waking up to the reality that the world may be tight on corn this year, with Ukraine absent from the export market, and U.S. farmers reducing planting intentions more than expected," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a note to clients.

CBOT May wheat was down 15-3/4 cents at $9.90-1/4 per bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)