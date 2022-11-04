Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools

11/04/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest level since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said.

Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the commodities sector as the dollar softened, in theory making U.S. grains more competitive globally.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled up 25-1/4 cents at $14.62-1/4 per bushel after reaching $14.65-1/2, the contract's highest level since Sept. 22. Benchmark December soyoil touched its highest since June 10. Soyoil is used to make biodiesel fuel.

CBOT December wheat ended up 7-1/4 cents at $8.47-3/4 a bushel and December corn rose 1-3/4 cents to finish at $6.81.

Spot U.S. crude oil futures were up more than $4 a barrel, or 5%, lifting grain futures.

"Crude is up and the dollar is sharply lower, so that is helping everything. It's the energy, and the bean oil blend into diesel fuel," said Sherman Newlin, an analyst with Risk Management Commodities.

Prospects for China to ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions lent support to soybeans and other markets, despite the lack of any announced changes. China is the world's largest soy importer.

"There are rumors that China could possibly change their COVID policy and open back up, so there is thinking that maybe we could sell a few more beans to China that way," Newlin said.

A former Chinese disease control official said substantial changes to the country's COVID-19 policy could take place soon.

CBOT wheat rose on technical buying and end-of-week short covering, along with the weaker U.S. dollar. Uncertainty about grain exports from the war-torn Black Sea region and adverse weather conditions in Australia lent support as well.

Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request, made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from Ukraine.

In France, the European Union's largest grain producer, the warmest October in 40 years has accelerated crop development so much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 4.31% 98.57 Delayed Quote.22.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.82% 1.13724 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.89% 0.7413 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 680.25 End-of-day quote.14.50%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 2.15% 0.99581 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.87% 0.0122 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.49% 5270.76 Real-time Quote.-16.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 2.79% 0.59281 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.26% 562.2291 Real-time Quote.14.50%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.30% 507.5632 Real-time Quote.16.94%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.76% 580.5453 Real-time Quote.7.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.59% 420.9 End-of-day quote.0.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.90% 61.9 Delayed Quote.-19.00%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.83% 847.5 End-of-day quote.9.05%
WTI 5.00% 92.438 Delayed Quote.16.81%
Latest news "Economy"
10:48pTwitter Head Of Safety & Integrity Roth Says Reduction In Force Affected About 15% Of Trust & Safety Organization (As Opposed To Approximately 50% Cuts Company-Wide)-Tweet
RE
10:48pTwitter's head of safety & integrity yoel roth says most of the…
RE
10:47pVenezuela's monthly inflation slows to 6.2% in October
RE
10:46pTwitter head of safety says reduction in force affected about15…
RE
10:44pCalifornia county settles with Chevron over 2021 refinery spill
RE
10:38pFrench TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute
RE
10:21pWells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 bln in fine- Bloomberg News
RE
10:21pUK to reveal stealth tax raid on pensions later this month -The Telegraph
RE
10:09pUK PM Sunak says state cannot fix all problems -The Times
RE
10:09pS&P upgrades Qatar's credit rating on shrinking debt burden
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
3Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
4Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
5Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investme..

HOT NEWS