Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed
to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their
highest level since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along
with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy
buyer, traders said.
Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the commodities
sector as the dollar softened, in theory making U.S. grains more
competitive globally.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled
up 25-1/4 cents at $14.62-1/4 per bushel after reaching
$14.65-1/2, the contract's highest level since Sept. 22.
Benchmark December soyoil touched its highest since June
10. Soyoil is used to make biodiesel fuel.
CBOT December wheat ended up 7-1/4 cents at $8.47-3/4
a bushel and December corn rose 1-3/4 cents to finish at
$6.81.
Spot U.S. crude oil futures were up more than $4 a
barrel, or 5%, lifting grain futures.
"Crude is up and the dollar is sharply lower, so that is
helping everything. It's the energy, and the bean oil blend into
diesel fuel," said Sherman Newlin, an analyst with Risk
Management Commodities.
Prospects for China to ease some of its COVID-19
restrictions lent support to soybeans and other markets, despite
the lack of any announced changes. China is the world's largest
soy importer.
"There are rumors that China could possibly change their
COVID policy and open back up, so there is thinking that maybe
we could sell a few more beans to China that way," Newlin said.
A former Chinese disease control official said substantial
changes to the country's COVID-19 policy could take place soon.
CBOT wheat rose on technical buying and end-of-week short
covering, along with the weaker U.S. dollar. Uncertainty about
grain exports from the war-torn Black Sea region and adverse
weather conditions in Australia lent support as well.
Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state
agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain
exports, according to four sources familiar with the request,
made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from
Ukraine.
In France, the European Union's largest grain producer, the
warmest October in 40 years has accelerated crop development so
much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the
season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday.
