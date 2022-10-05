Soy sags on recession fears, firm dollar; corn, wheat choppy

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell
about 1% on Wednesday on macroeconomic worries while corn and
wheat were mixed in choppy trade as the dollar bounced and
brokers awaited more information on the size of the U.S.
harvest, analysts said.
By 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November
soybeans were down 12-1/2 cents at $13.71 per bushel, but
stayed above the contract's two-month low set on Monday at
$13.61-1/4.
CBOT December corn was up 3/4 cent at $6.83-3/4 a
bushel and December wheat was unchanged at $9.03 a bushel
in back-and-forth trade.
The dollar index rebounded as recent risk-on
sentiment reversed and U.S. stocks dropped. A firmer dollar
tends to make U.S. grains less attractive globally.
"The mood has switched more risk-off today with equities
falling and a firm dollar unfavourable for U.S. export
prospects," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.
"The concern is that the high food prices consumers around
the world are seeing will reduce demand. The U.S. soybean export
program is already looking poor now," Ammermann said.
The U.S. harvest of corn and soybeans is progressing under
clear skies across much of the Midwest this week, adding
seasonal pressure to the markets as traders awaited more
information on harvested yields.
"We don't have a good handle on fundamentals. We are still
trying to figure out what yields are," said Alan Brugler,
president of Brugler Marketing.
Commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of the
average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels per acre (bpa), from
173.2 previously, but lowered its corn production estimate to
14.056 billion bushels, from 14.168 billion last month.
For soybeans, StoneX lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2022
yield to 51.3 bpa from its Sept. 1 figure of 51.8. The firm
forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.442 billion bushels, down
from 4.515 billion previously.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release
updated crop estimates on Oct. 12.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Kirsten Donovan)