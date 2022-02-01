Soy to 7-month top as Brazil crop estimates shrink; corn, wheat rise

CHICAGO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose to a
seven-month high Tuesday on fears that a smaller-than-expected
Brazilian harvest will tighten global soy stocks and steer
export demand to U.S. supplies, analysts said.
Corn futures followed soybeans higher and wheat firmed on
bargain-buying after a 3% dip a day earlier. The grains also
drew support from geopolitical risks to supplies from Black Sea
exporters Russia and Ukraine.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled up 38
cents at $15.28-1/2 per bushel after rising to $15.39, a
contract top and the highest on a continuous chart of the
most-active contract since June 11. CBOT soymeal futures
also set contract highs.
The soybean market got a boost after commodity brokerage
StoneX lowered its estimate of Brazil's soy harvest to 126.5
million tonnes, from 134 million last month.
"If today's number verifies, we could see a dramatic
increase in demand for U.S. soybeans this summer as Brazilian
exportable supplies get tight," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief
commodities economist, wrote in a client note.
A day earlier, consultancies AgRural and AgResource cut
their Brazilian soy crop estimates to 128.5 million and 125
million tonnes, respectively, citing poor weather.
The Lunar New Year holiday in China and other Asian
countries was curbing international oilseed demand, traders
said. Nonetheless, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed
private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China along
with 110,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico.
CBOT March corn futures settled up 8-3/4 cents at
$6.34-3/4 a bushel and March wheat rose 7-3/4 cents to
finish at $7.69 a bushel.
Traders continue to monitor political tension between Russia
and Ukraine, both major exporters of wheat, while Ukraine is a
key global supplier of corn as well. Russian President Vladimir
Putin accused the West on Tuesday of ignoring Russia's security
concerns and deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure
it into war.
Uncertainty about Ukraine helped support CBOT wheat futures
along with technical buying and short-covering one day after the
benchmark CBOT March contract tumbled 3%.
"We overdid it yesterday. Technically the (wheat) market
broke down," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S.
Commodities.
Rallies were limited by forecasts for a winter storm to
bring much-needed moisture to the U.S. Plains and Midwest winter
wheat belt on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially bolstering
production prospects.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz and Gavin Maguire; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa
Shumaker)