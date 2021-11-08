Soybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report

* Traders await USDA crop and inventory forecasts

* Favorable weather benefits Brazil soy planting

* Colombia buys U.S. corn, USDA says

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures drifted lower on Monday as traders adjusted positions before the release of key U.S. Department of Agriculture crop and inventory forecasts.

Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies for soybeans and corn, two of the top globally traded commodities.

In its monthly world supply/demand report on Tuesday, the USDA is expected to raise U.S. soy and corn harvest forecasts sightly from October.

The agency is also expected to raise its projections for U.S. and global 2021-22 soybean ending stocks and trim its U.S. and global corn carryout estimates.

Planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 67% of the estimated area through last Thursday, bolstered by favorable weather, consultancy AgRural said.

"Private analysts have started to raise their crop projections as conditions in all South American countries are quite favorable for growth," said Karl Setzer, U.S. commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor.

CBOT most-active soybeans were down 5-3/4 cents at $11.90-3/4 a bushel by 9:25 a.m. CST (1525 GMT) and touched their weakest price since Oct. 13 in earlier activity. Corn was down 1 cent at $5.52 a bushel.

CBOT most-active wheat was up 2-1/4 cents at $7.68-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat is seeing technical support after rising last week to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07 a bushel, said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. However, global demand looks quiet after large tenders by Saudi Arabia and Egypt last week, he said.

"Wheat needs more signs of new demand," Ammermann said.

Concerns about easing Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans hung over soy futures, Ammermann said.

China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since March 2020.

In other demand news, exporters sold 150,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia for delivery in the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)