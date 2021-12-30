Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

* Harvest of near-record soybean crop starts in Brazil

* Wheat slides as buyers search for cheaper options

* Corn futures down for second consecutive session (Rewrites throughout, adds details on U.S. trading, latest prices, changes dateline; previous SINGAPORE/PARIS)

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said.

Corn futures dropped for a second session, despite export demand. Wheat futures fell as investors focused on Argentina and Australia's larger-than-expected crop, and higher prices keep U.S. wheat less attractive on the global market, traders said.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract was down 1.68% to $13.45-3/4 a bushel as of 1654 GMT.

Corn was down 1.16% at $5.98-1/2 per bushel while wheat slipped 0.29% at $7.85-1/2 a bushel.

Rain showers continued in northern Brazil, and reached more of central and southwestern Parana than previous weather models had predicted, Commodity Weather Group said on Thursday.

"Fear and greed drive the markets, and right now for soybeans, it's about fear," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "The trade is thinking, 'uh oh, even when it's dry, we've seen you get a pretty good-sized crop.'"

The early Brazilian harvest also means China could soon start buying South American soybeans, at a time when the export market is typically dominated by U.S. offerings.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that export sales of wheat totalled 199,500 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 23, below the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

Also in wheat news, China will sell 500,000 tonnes of wheat at auction from state reserves on Jan. 5, the National Grain Trade Center said in a notice late on Wednesday.

Export sales of U.S. corn totalled 1.307 million tonnes, USDA said, above analyst forecasts.

Soybean export sales totalled 599,100 tonnes, missing trade estimates for 700,000 to 1.24 million tonnes. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Jason Neely and Ramakrishnan M.)