Soybean, corn futures weak as trade waits for export news

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures weakened on Friday, giving up gains made overnight on a
lack of export news despite top buyer China returning to the
market after a week-long holiday, traders said.
Corn futures followed a similar trajectory and closed near
session lows as investors waited for the U.S. Agriculture
Department's production forecast on Tuesday.
Wheat futures were mixed, with winter wheat contracts
falling while spring wheat offerings firmed on tight stocks of
high protein supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were
settled down 4-1/4 cents at $12.43 a bushel and CBOT December
corn was off 3-1/2 cents at $5.30-1/2 a bushel.
Harvest pressure weighed on both commodities as forecasts
called for good weather for fieldwork in key western areas of
the U.S. Midwest this weekend.
"Yield reports are generally at or above expectations for
the western corn belt, where harvest is still occurring,"
Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man
Capital, said in a note to clients.
CBOT December soft red winter wheat was 7-1/4 cents
lower at $7.34 a bushel, while MGEX spring wheat for December
delivery was up 4-1/4 cents at $9.46-1/2 a bushel. The
front-month MGEX contract was near its highest on a
continuous basis since November 2012.
