Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybean futures drop 1.5% as soyoil crumbles; corn, wheat weak too

04/12/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell 1.5% on Monday, led lower by the soyoil market's decline to its lowest in nearly six weeks on bearish data about palm oil supplies, traders said.

"The bean oil led the beans up and it looks like they are going to lead them down," said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Corn futures were down 1.2% as funds liquidated long positions after the most-active contract hit its highest in nearly eight years on Friday. Forecasts for dry weather that will provide a good window for planting in the U.S. Midwest this week added further pressure.

Wheat futures also were lower, with traders raising concerns that bumper production estimates for countries in the Black Sea region will hurt export demand for U.S. supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures ended down 21 cents at $13.82 a bushel. CBOT July soyoil was off 1.35 cents at 49.58 cents per lb, with the most active contract hitting its lowest since March 2.

Traders shrugged off U.S. Agriculture Department announcements that private exporters reported sales of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to Bangladesh.

CBOT May corn was down 8-1/4 cents at $5.69 a bushel and CBOT May soft red winter wheat dropped 10-3/4 cents to $6.28 a bushel.

The 1.4% drop in corn was the biggest in percentage terms for the most-active contract in three weeks.

Consultancy Sovecon on Friday raised its forecast of Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 1.4 million tonnes to 80.7 million tonnes following favorable weather. Consultancy IKAR on Monday raised its forecast to 81 million tonnes.

The weather has been good for the upcoming crop in Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks, with additional healthy rains expected to come to Russia's south this week, Sovecon said. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.43% 577.25 End-of-day quote.19.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 63.26 Delayed Quote.22.48%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.45% 400.9 End-of-day quote.-7.64%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.11% 52.79 End-of-day quote.21.97%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.59% 638.75 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
WTI 0.26% 59.68 Delayed Quote.23.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pDollar dips before consumer price inflation data
RE
03:49pDollar dips before consumer price inflation data
RE
03:40pItaly prepares new 40 billion euros economic stimulus package - source
RE
03:35pSoybean futures drop 1.5% as soyoil crumbles; corn, wheat weak too
RE
03:35pWORLD BANK  : Climate concerns and collection action
PU
03:33pOntario closes in-person schools due to rising COVID-19 cases - premier
RE
03:30pIran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge
RE
03:27pRegeneron drug proves effective in preventing COVID
RE
03:26pMexico's planned oil changes could hurt competition, antitrust body says
RE
03:16pSputnik V vaccine authorized in India
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ