Soybean futures fall as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report

* U.S. soybean futures slip as traders await WASDE report
* Reports of big U.S. harvest yields pressure soybean
futures
* Rising U.S. crude oil market helps limit soybean price
drop
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slumped
on Monday, as traders jockeyed for position on what is shaping
up to be a large U.S. harvest and ahead of what is expected to
be a bearish U.S. production forecast this week.
The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean
futures contract hit technical resistance at its 10-day
moving average overnight. But while investors waited for the
U.S. Agriculture Department's global supply and demand report on
Tuesday, continued strength in the U.S. crude oil market kept a
lid on wild market swings, analysts said.
Corn futures edged higher early in the trading session,
while wheat was mixed.
"The market is preparing for a negative USDA report
tomorrow," said analyst Dax Wedemeyer of U.S. Commodities in
West Des Moines, Iowa. "Everyone is expecting the big bean
yields we're hearing about to carry over into this report."
The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) settled the day down 14.75 cents to $12.28 a
bushel. Corn settled up 2.5 cents to $5.33 a bushel and
wheat fell 2.25 cents to $7.31-3/4 a bushel.
Meanwhile, analysts said they are keeping a sharp eye on
weather patterns both in the United States and South America in
the coming days.
Rains across the U.S. Midwest has slowed corn and soybean
harvests, but weather forecasts are calling for drier days by
the end of the week, according to meteorologists at the
Commodity Weather Group. And weekend rains in Brazil have
remained fairly widespread, aiding crop growth.
Wheat started the session up on bargain buying, after the
most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit a
one-week low on Friday, but prices soon eased back to nearly
unchanged. Traders said that some of the early buying was by
funds looking for a hedge against inflation.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris. Editing by Subhranshu Sahu,
David Goodman and Paul Simao)