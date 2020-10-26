Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybean futures hit four-year peak on Chinese demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

* Soybeans rise for 6th consecutive session

* USDA reports U.S. soybean, soymeal export sales

* Traders await weekly USDA crop progress report

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures set their highest price in more than four years on Monday, rising for a sixth consecutive session on the back of strong Chinese demand.

Corn futures retreated from a 14-month peak hit on Friday, while wheat tumbled after sharp gains in the previous session.

Traders are keeping a close eye on demand from China because Chinese importers have recently increased purchases of U.S. agricultural products. The purchases help fulfil commitments made during an initial trade deal the two countries signed in January.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported that exporters struck separate deals to sell 120,700 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers and 135,000 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Philippines.

Yet rains in Brazil, the world's top soybean supplier, limited gains in soybean futures, brokers said.

"It is going to take some South American weather problem or continued Chinese export demand to sustain the rally in the soybean market," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 5 cents at $10.88-3/4 a bushel by 1:14 p.m. CDT (1814 GMT), after hitting a session peak of $10.89-3/4 a bushel - the highest since July 2016.

Corn slipped 1/2-cent to $4.18-3/4 a bushel, having climbed to its highest since August 2019 on Friday. Wheat fell 10 cents to $6.22-3/4 a bushel at the CBOT, after jumping 1.6% in the previous session.

Rain and snow in the U.S. Plains eased worries about unfavorably dry planting conditions for wheat, traders said.

The USDA, in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT on Monday, is expected to peg U.S. winter wheat planting as 86% complete, up from 77% as of Oct. 18, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. USDA is expected to report the U.S. corn harvest as 73% complete and the soybean harvest as 86% complete.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Bernadette Baum)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.72% 419.25 End-of-day quote.8.12%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.26% 6.6428 Delayed Quote.47.90%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.15% 386.8 End-of-day quote.28.84%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.37% 34.15 End-of-day quote.-1.10%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.61% 632.75 End-of-day quote.13.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pEurope needs 'serious acceleration' in fight against coronavirus - WHO
RE
02:45pReady to Join Us? The World Bank Treasury Launches an Unprecedented Global Hiring Campaign
PU
02:45pA DAY IN THE WORLD BANK TREASURY : Reneé, Senior Investment Officer
PU
02:45pA DAY IN THE WORLD BANK TREASURY : Sezin, Portfolio Manager
PU
02:45pA DAY IN THE WORLD BANK TREASURY : Obert, Financial Analyst
PU
02:42pWall St tumbles on soaring virus cases, worries about U.S. stimulus
RE
02:42pInvestors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
RE
02:41pCanada's Ontario province set to release 2020 budget on Nov. 5
RE
02:39pCanada's Ontario province set to release 2020 budget on Nov. 5
RE
02:36pStocks slide on surging COVID-19 cases, stimulus doubts; dollar rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for $38 billion merger - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group