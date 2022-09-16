Soybean futures slump on global demand concerns

* Economic uncertainty hangs over grain markets
* Competition from Argentine soy adds pressure
* Traders eye favorable U.S. harvest weather
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures stumbled on Friday as rising crop sales in Argentina and
warnings of a recession raised concerns about global demand for
U.S. supplies, analysts said.
Corn futures ended little changed, while wheat futures
advanced.
Traders focused on demand for crops, after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture updated its domestic production
estimates in a monthly report issued on Monday.
"While we've answered a lot of the supply-side questions,
now we have a ton of demand-side questions," said Ted Seifried,
chief market strategist of Zaner Ag.
In Argentina, the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal
and the No. 3 for raw beans, farmers increased sales of soybeans
after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate
for exports of the cash crop. Until last month, local farmers
were holding on to more soybeans than usual due to Argentina's
uncertain economic environment.
"Competition from South American supplies continues to put
pressure on U.S. soybean exports," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures
in China said.
Most-active CBOT soybean futures closed 3 cents lower
at $14.48-1/2 a bushel. Corn settled down 1/4 cent at
$6.77-1/4 a bushel, while wheat jumped 14-3/4 cents to end
at $8.59-3/4 a bushel.
Trading was choppy as investors weighed tighter U.S. crop
inventories against uncertainty over demand.
"We're trying to juggle the idea of tighter-than-expected
balance sheets, especially in soybeans," Seifried said. "We're
kind of caught in between."
Next week, investors will wait for a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy decision where the central bank is expected to deliver a
hefty interest rate hike. Wall Street's major indexes closed
lower on Friday as investors' fears about the prospects for a
global recession intensified.
Traders will also monitor U.S. corn and soy harvests and
crop development, which are generally benefiting from warm, dry
weather. In the Southern Delta region, rain showers are not
enough to hamper harvesting, Commodity Weather Group said.
