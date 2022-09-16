Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns

09/16/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Economic uncertainty hangs over grain markets

* Competition from Argentine soy adds pressure

* Traders eye favorable U.S. harvest weather

CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said.

Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced.

Traders focused on demand for crops, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its domestic production estimates in a monthly report issued on Monday.

"While we've answered a lot of the supply-side questions, now we have a ton of demand-side questions," said Ted Seifried, chief market strategist of Zaner Ag.

In Argentina, the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal and the No. 3 for raw beans, farmers increased sales of soybeans after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop. Until last month, local farmers were holding onto more soybeans than usual due to Argentina's uncertain economic environment.

"Competition from South American supplies continues to put pressure on U.S. soybean exports," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures in China said.

Most-active CBOT soybean futures were down 5-1/2 cents at $14.46 a bushel by 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT). Corn was up 1/4-cent at $6.77-3/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 14 cents to $8.59 a bushel.

Trading was choppy as Wall Street's main indexes hit near two-month lows and investors weighed tighter U.S. grain inventories against uncertainty over demand.

"We're trying to juggle the idea of tighter-than-expected balance sheets, especially in soybeans," Seifried said. "We're kind of caught in between."

Next week, investors will wait for a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision where the central bank is expected to deliver a hefty interest rate hike even as it risks tipping the economy into a recession.

Traders will also monitor the pace of the U.S. corn and soy harvests, which are generally benefiting from warm, dry weather. In the southern Delta region, showers are not enough to hamper harvesting, Commodity Weather Group said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Neha Arora, Uttaresh.V, Vinay Dwivedi and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.84% 676.5 End-of-day quote.14.20%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.31% 143.4549 Delayed Quote.22.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.12% 91.43 Delayed Quote.21.29%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.07% 559.7523 Real-time Quote.15.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.14% 575.384 Real-time Quote.8.38%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.98% 433.8 End-of-day quote.5.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.22% 143.5 Delayed Quote.39.14%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.24% 844 End-of-day quote.9.63%
WTI 0.69% 85.266 Delayed Quote.12.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pJPMorgan reduces credit to China's Tsingshan and metal clients globally
RE
01:48pReports of mass graves in Ukraine are 'horrifying' -White House
RE
01:42pForecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds
RE
01:36pUKRAINE : urgently needed spare parts delivered to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
01:33pSudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
01:32pInvestment banks in Brazil focus on debt in the short term -Bradesco BBI
RE
01:31pItaly election frontrunner welcomes CDP's move to delay bid for TIM's grid
RE
01:29pSoybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
RE
01:27pZelenskiy alleges war crimes in northeast Ukraine
RE
01:26pIC Ictas recovers Russia deal to build Turkish nuclear plant -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Designated Person Notification

HOT NEWS