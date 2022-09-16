Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns

* Economic uncertainty hangs over grain markets
* Competition from Argentine soy adds pressure
* Traders eye favorable U.S. harvest weather
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and
warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for
U.S. supplies, analysts said.
Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures
advanced.
Traders focused on demand for crops, after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture updated its domestic production
estimates in a monthly report issued on Monday.
"While we've answered a lot of the supply-side questions,
now we have a ton of demand-side questions," said Ted Seifried,
chief market strategist of Zaner Ag.
In Argentina, the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal
and the No. 3 for raw beans, farmers increased sales of soybeans
after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate
for exports of the cash crop. Until last month, local farmers
were holding onto more soybeans than usual due to Argentina's
uncertain economic environment.
"Competition from South American supplies continues to put
pressure on U.S. soybean exports," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures
in China said.
Most-active CBOT soybean futures were down 5-1/2 cents
at $14.46 a bushel by 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT). Corn was
up 1/4-cent at $6.77-3/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 14
cents to $8.59 a bushel.
Trading was choppy as Wall Street's main indexes hit near
two-month lows and investors weighed tighter U.S. grain
inventories against uncertainty over demand.
"We're trying to juggle the idea of tighter-than-expected
balance sheets, especially in soybeans," Seifried said. "We're
kind of caught in between."
Next week, investors will wait for a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy decision where the central bank is expected to deliver a
hefty interest rate hike even as it risks tipping the economy
into a recession.
Traders will also monitor the pace of the U.S. corn and soy
harvests, which are generally benefiting from warm, dry weather.
In the southern Delta region, showers are not enough to hamper
harvesting, Commodity Weather Group said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Neha Arora, Uttaresh.V,
Vinay Dwivedi and Diane Craft)