Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans and corn futures rise on South American weather questions

12/29/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Soybeans tick higher, Brazilian supply concerns limit decline

* Corn rises on technical trading

* Wheat bolstered by export demand

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edge up on Wednesday, as concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August.

Corn futures rose on technical trading, as the market closely watches if weather woes in Argentina will impact the country's corn crop.

And wheat futures ticked up on a flurry of activity on the export market, and news of U.S.-Russia security talks amid Ukraine tensions, traders said.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract settled the day up 3/4-cents to $13.68-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat settled up 4-1/4 cents at $7.87-3/4 a bushel, while corn was up 3/4-cent at $6.05-1/2 per bushel.

Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields suffer from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

As weather forecasts call for improved chances of rain in parts of Brazil in the coming days, at least 40% of the country's top soybean production regions are needing additional moisture, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for commodities brokerage Allendale.

"The next 8 weeks in Brazil are when soybean yields are set, so weather matters going into January and February," Nelson said.

The market is also beginning to see a divide among traders about how big demand will be for U.S. commodity grains and how that will impact global stocks, said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor.

While U.S. cumulative exports of grains are down from last year, Setzer said, the sales of corn for export are higher right now than the market had expected and soybean commitments are gaining. Meanwhile, domestic demand is eating up supplies, too.

The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totalled 5.753 million short tonnes, or 191.7 million bushels, the average forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters found ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Shailesh Kuber and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.63% 604.75 End-of-day quote.24.95%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.28% 116.4112 Delayed Quote.13.09%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.26% 6.4562 Delayed Quote.0.65%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.58% 6258.147 Real-time Quote.6.91%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.46% 500.1032 Delayed Quote.27.38%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.31% 543.2252 Delayed Quote.5.26%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 415.8 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.03% 102.63 Delayed Quote.21.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.43% 74.0185 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.55% 783.5 End-of-day quote.22.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pVIEWPOINT : Biden set to speed regulatory push in 2022
PU
03:42pSamsung Group in talks to buy U.S. drugmaker Biogen - Korea Economic Daily
RE
03:38pDollar dips in quiet holiday trading
RE
03:37pBiden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
RE
03:16pGlobal equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
RE
03:12pDow eyes record highs amid waning Omicron worries
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says delivered 614,262,265 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 29 vs 609,591,375 doses as of dec 28
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says 243,182,423 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 29 vs 242,813,374 individuals as of dec 28
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says administered 506,313,935 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of dec 29 vs 505,013,980 doses as of dec 28
RE
03:11pU.s. cdc says as of december 29, 67,985,137 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline
5Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..

HOT NEWS