Soybeans and corn futures rise on South American weather questions

* Soybeans tick higher, Brazilian supply concerns limit
decline
* Corn rises on technical trading
* Wheat bolstered by export demand
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edge up
on Wednesday, as concern adverse weather will curb production in
top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since
August.
Corn futures rose on technical trading, as the market
closely watches if weather woes in Argentina will impact the
country's corn crop.
And wheat futures ticked up on a flurry of activity on the
export market, and news of U.S.-Russia security talks amid
Ukraine tensions, traders said.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean
contract settled the day up 3/4-cents to $13.68-3/4 a
bushel.
Wheat settled up 4-1/4 cents at $7.87-3/4 a bushel,
while corn was up 3/4-cent at $6.05-1/2 per bushel.
Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in
southern Brazil this season as fields suffer from dryness,
weather forecasters and consultancies said.
As weather forecasts call for improved chances of rain in
parts of Brazil in the coming days, at least 40% of the
country's top soybean production regions are needing additional
moisture, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for commodities
brokerage Allendale.
"The next 8 weeks in Brazil are when soybean yields are set,
so weather matters going into January and February," Nelson
said.
The market is also beginning to see a divide among traders
about how big demand will be for U.S. commodity grains and how
that will impact global stocks, said Karl Setzer, commodity risk
analyst at Agrivisor.
While U.S. cumulative exports of grains are down from last
year, Setzer said, the sales of corn for export are higher right
now than the market had expected and soybean commitments are
gaining. Meanwhile, domestic demand is eating up supplies, too.
The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totalled 5.753
million short tonnes, or 191.7 million bushels, the average
forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters found ahead of a
monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Barbara Lewis,
Shailesh Kuber and Diane Craft)