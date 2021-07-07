Soybeans climb for 2nd session on U.S. crop concerns; corn firms

* Chicago soybean futures jump as U.S. crop ratings decline
* Corn prices rebound after losses, wheat gains ground
SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained
more ground on Thursday, as concerns over the declining
condition of the U.S. crop amid strong demand underpinned
prices.
Corn rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat
ticked higher.
"The sentiment is pretty bullish for both corn and
soybeans," said a Singapore-based trader at an international
trading company. "The demand is strong and we have crop concerns
in the United States."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $13.31-3/4 a bushel, as of
0304 GMT.
Corn climbed 0.8% to $5.35 a bushel and wheat
added 0.2% to $6.23-1/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report,
surprised the market by lowering its good-to-excellent rating
for the nation's soybean crop to 59% from 60%.
Protests by workers in Argentina's key grains hub Rosario
have snarled exports with roads blocked at some of the area's
key ports, an industry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The protest of construction workers began late on Tuesday
and on Wednesday spread to the entire districts of Puerto
General San Martín and Timbúes, north of Rosario, affecting
shipments of one of the world's largest food exporters.
In China, farmers have sharply increased corn planting in a
trend that is likely to cool the country's recent rampant
appetite for imports.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and
soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of corn
and wheat contracts, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)