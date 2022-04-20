Soybeans climb on U.S. export optimism; wheat sags on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose
on Wednesday, with the July contract hitting a two-month
high on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies of the
oilseed, analysts said.
Corn followed soybeans higher, with front contracts leading
the way up in both markets. But wheat futures fell on
profit-taking, a day after the July contract set a
six-week top.
As of 12:40 p.m. CDT (1740 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
soybeans were up 22-1/4 cents at $17.14 per bushel after
rising to $17.21-3/4, the contract's highest since Feb. 24.
CBOT July corn was up 7-1/4 cents at $8.07 a bushel
while July wheat was down 16-1/4 cents at $10.92-3/4 a
bushel.
Export prices for U.S. soybeans are competitive with
Brazilian supplies for May loadings and cheaper than Brazil for
June, July and August, Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities
economist, wrote in a client note. Brazil and the United States
are the world's top soybean exporters.
"U.S. soybean shipments are already trending higher in
recent weeks, suggesting an active summer of bean loadings that
draw down U.S. supplies," Suderman said.
Corn futures turned up, rallying from early declines, and
hovered just below life-of-contract highs set a day earlier.
Traders continue to monitor weather forecasts for the U.S.
Midwest, where planting is off to a slow start.
Uncertainty about the impact of the two-month-old war in
Ukraine on global supplies of corn and wheat continued to
underpin those markets.
"The shortfall in Ukrainian corn supplies will increase
demand for corn from alternative suppliers such as the U.S. and
Brazil," Commerzbank said in a note.
Wheat futures had underlying support from dry conditions in
the U.S. Plains that have threatened winter wheat production
prospects. The USDA on Monday rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in
good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low for this time of
year.
Yet wheat futures fell on technical selling and
profit-taking, a day after the July contract reached its
highest since March 9.
Meanwhile, Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour
strike on Thursday, although the action is not expected to
affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Kirsten Donovan)