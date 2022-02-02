Log in
Soybeans climb on supply worries, corn sinks as ethanol stocks swell

02/02/2022 | 01:45pm EST
(Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to an eight-month peak on Wednesday as reduced South American harvest prospects and improving U.S. export demand lifted the market for a seventh straight session.

Corn retreated as spread traders sold contracts and bought soybeans and rising ethanol stocks fuelled concerns about a slowdown in output of the biofuel.

Wheat followed corn lower, pressured by potentially crop-boosting rain and snow in some winter wheat areas of the Plains and Midwest.

"Beans were up 30 cents overnight on South American weather, but the market was getting a little toppy," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for the Zaner Group.

"In corn, we're worried about ethanol. Stocks have built to levels where we're not sure if we have much more storage and the snowy weather might not help demand in the short run."

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up 8-1/2 cents at $15.37 a bushel at 12:28 p.m. CST (1828 GMT) after earlier peaking at $15.64, the highest for a most-active contract since June 10.

Downward revisions by analysts to forecasts for upcoming South American soy harvests, following a drought in some regions, have raised the prospect of additional demand for U.S. supplies.

That has in turn created concern that U.S. farmers will need to plant more of the crop this spring to replenish supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed 380,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean were sold to undisclosed buyers. It was the fourth straight day of a sales announcement, with nearly 1.3 million tonnes in sales confirmed in that time.

March corn futures fell 14-1/2 cents to $6.20-1/4 a bushel, while CBOT March wheat declined 14-1/2 cents to $7.54-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said U.S. ethanol stocks have swelled to the highest since April 2020.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Gavin Maguire in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Mark Porter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CST GROUP LIMITED 0.42% 2.41 End-of-day quote.-0.41%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.58% 6264.086 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.85% 513.3127 Delayed Quote.5.73%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.77% 612.4063 Delayed Quote.11.46%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.06% 435.9 End-of-day quote.1.75%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
