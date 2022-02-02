Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans climb on supply worries, corn sinks as ethanol stocks swell

02/02/2022 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to an eight-month peak on Wednesday as reduced South American harvest prospects and improving U.S. export demand lifted the market for a seventh straight session.

Corn retreated as spread traders sold contracts and bought soybeans and rising ethanol stocks fuelled concerns about a slowdown in output of the biofuel.

Wheat followed corn lower, pressured by potentially crop-boosting rain and snow in some winter wheat areas of the Plains and Midwest.

Soybeans were higher most of the day but closed below session highs as traders anticipated a market correction after days of gains.

"Beans were up 30 cents overnight on South American weather, but the market was getting a little toppy," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for the Zaner Group.

"In corn, we're worried about ethanol. Stocks have built to levels where we're not sure if we have much more storage and the snowy weather might not help demand in the short run."

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans settled up 16-3/4 cents at $15.45-1/4 a bushel after peaking at $15.64, the highest for a most-active contract since June 10.

Downward revisions to forecasts for upcoming South American soy harvests, following a drought, raised the prospect of additional demand for U.S. supplies.

That has created concern that U.S. farmers will need to plant more acres this spring to replenish supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed 380,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to undisclosed buyers. It was the fourth straight day of a sales announcement, with nearly 1.3 million tonnes in sales confirmed in that time.

March corn fell 12-1/4 cents to $6.22-1/2 a bushel, while CBOT March wheat declined 14 cents to $7.55 a bushel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday said U.S. ethanol stocks have swelled to the highest since April 2020.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Gavin Maguire in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Mark Porter, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.58% 6264.086 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.81% 513.7255 Delayed Quote.5.73%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.96% 613.7958 Delayed Quote.11.46%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 4.06% 435.9 End-of-day quote.1.75%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pTexas utility provider forecasts high energy demand for storm through Sunday
RE
03:49pU.S. dollar falls on weak private jobs data; euro up as inflation perks up
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.093% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.765% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.154% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pFBI says it tested Israeli company NSO Group's spyware
RE
03:41pU.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy -report
RE
03:39pWhite House, EPA urge U.S. Postal Service to conduct new review of vehicle plan
RE
03:33pWhite House, EPA urge U.S. Postal Service to conduct new review of vehicle plan
RE
03:29pBank of Canada head says unclear how quickly inflation will drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks extend gains on strong U.S. earnings, weak economic reports
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS