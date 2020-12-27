Soybeans climb to 6-1/2-yr high on strong demand, supply woes

* Soybeans rise for 7th session as Argentine strike curbs
supplies
* China's Nov. imports of U.S. soybeans more than doubled
from
year ago
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures jumped
around 1% on Monday, climbing to their highest in 6-1/2 years on
strong Chinese demand and as a labour strike in Argentina has
curbed supplies.
Corn rose to its highest since July last year, rising for an
11th straight day, while wheat slid for a second session.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $12.76 a bushel by 0347 GMT,
after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since June
2014 at $12.80-1/2 a bushel.
Corn rose 0.9% to $4.55 a bushel, having jumped to its
highest since July 2019 earlier in the session, while wheat
was down 0.2% at $6.26 a bushel.
There was additional support stemming from a broad gain in
world markets.
Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said U.S.
President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic
aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.
Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans in November more than
doubled from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday,
as cargoes booked following a Phase 1 trade deal between the
United States and China arrived in the country.
The world's top buyer of soybeans imported 6.04 million
tonnes of the oilseed from the United States in November, up
136% from 2.56 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed.
A strike by Argentine oilseed workers has bogged down
exports.
The country's influential chamber of soyoil manufacturers
and exporters on Sunday spiced up an offer to striking workers,
seeking to end a more than two-week standoff that has reduced
exports from one of the world's main breadbaskets.
Argentina's 2020/21 soybean planting area could turn out to
be smaller than the projected 17.2 million hectares due to
unusually dry weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in
its weekly crop report on Wednesday.
Grain exporters look unlikely to accelerate shipments of
Russian wheat before an export tax is implemented in
mid-February, with farmers expected to be in no rush to release
supplies, particularly given poor prospects for next year's
harvest.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)