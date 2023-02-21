Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans, corn at one-week highs with South America in focus

02/21/2023 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Argentine drought losses expected despite some showers

*

Brazil set for record soy crop but corn planting lags

*

Wheat also firm as Black Sea corridor prospects assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Tuesday to their highest in around a week as persistent drought in Argentina supported prices.

Strength in the Brazilian real and caution ahead of U.S. government crop forecasts due this week also underpinned futures, offsetting weakness in wider financial markets, analysts said.

Wheat similarly edged up to a near one-week high as traders gauged prospects for the continuation of a wartime Black Sea shipping corridor from Ukraine which is due for renewal next month.

Chicago futures were resuming trading after a three-day holiday weekend for U.S. Presidents Day.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $15.40-3/4 a bushel by 1220 GMT.

CBOT corn was up 0.5% at $6.81-1/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat inched up 0.1% to $7.77 a bushel.

"Argentine weather and Brazilian real strength are supporting agriculture futures, but the macro environment remains a bearish headwind overall," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

Market participants are assessing the possible extent of crop losses in Argentina due to severe drought. Rain forecast in the week ahead is projected to be moderate and its impact may be limited by hot weather.

Argentina's corn exports should fall some 40% year-on-year between March and June, the Rosario Grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday.

In Brazil, farmers have harvested 25% of the soybean area planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Estimates of a record Brazilian soybean crop have countered worries about Argentine production, though rain delays in Brazil have raised doubts about the later safrinha corn crop.

An escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine and renewed Russian criticism of the grain shipping corridor from Ukraine have lent some support to wheat prices, though many traders expect the corridor deal to be renewed next month. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, a day after his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden visited Kyiv.

Wheat markets are awaiting the outcome of an import tender on Wednesday by Egypt for an indication on Black Sea supplies.

Traders are also turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Outlook Forum this week, in which the USDA is expected to release preliminary forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (CAD/BRL) -0.04% 3.8516 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.26% 677.75 End-of-day quote.-0.11%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.16% 205.9246 Delayed Quote.9.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.24% 5.5234 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.47% 5795.93 Real-time Quote.4.71%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.52% 562.2291 Real-time Quote.-0.15%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.84% 609.4287 Real-time Quote.-0.11%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 490.8 End-of-day quote.2.63%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 192.99 Delayed Quote.9.19%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) -0.02% 5.1825 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 765.25 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
Latest news "Economy"
07:57aIreland hands households, businesses more cost of living relief
RE
07:54aFour-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
RE
07:53aEuro eases, but robust services data stems losses
RE
07:49aSuncor Energy names Rich Kruger as CEO
RE
07:40aSouth Africa's Tiger Brands grows sales after price hikes
RE
07:38aExplainer-What is the Northern Ireland protocol?
RE
07:35aExplainer-A year into Ukraine war, how has China stood by 'no limits' partner Russia?
RE
07:33aSoybeans, corn at one-week highs with South America in focus
RE
07:33aIngersoll sees 2023 revenue growth ahead of estimates
RE
07:30aQualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
3Nokia and Bosch set a new bar for 5G positioning and look ahead to 6G #..
4Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nv..
5Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks

HOT NEWS