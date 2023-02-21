Soybeans, corn at one-week highs with South America in focus

*
Argentine drought losses expected despite some showers
*
Brazil set for record soy crop but corn planting lags
*
Wheat also firm as Black Sea corridor prospects assessed
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and
corn futures rose on Tuesday to their highest in around a week
as persistent drought in Argentina supported prices.
Strength in the Brazilian real and caution ahead of U.S.
government crop forecasts due this week also underpinned
futures, offsetting weakness in wider financial markets,
analysts said.
Wheat similarly edged up to a near one-week high as traders
gauged prospects for the continuation of a wartime Black Sea
shipping corridor from Ukraine which is due for renewal next
month.
Chicago futures were resuming trading after a three-day
holiday weekend for U.S. Presidents Day.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $15.40-3/4 a bushel by 1220
GMT.
CBOT corn was up 0.5% at $6.81-1/4 a bushel while CBOT
wheat inched up 0.1% to $7.77 a bushel.
"Argentine weather and Brazilian real strength are
supporting agriculture futures, but the macro environment
remains a bearish headwind overall," Peak Trading Research said
in a note.
Market participants are assessing the possible extent of
crop losses in Argentina due to severe drought. Rain forecast in
the week ahead is projected to be moderate and its impact may be
limited by hot weather.
Argentina's corn exports should fall some 40% year-on-year
between March and June, the Rosario Grains exchange (BCR) said
on Friday.
In Brazil, farmers have harvested 25% of the soybean area
planted for 2022/23 through last Thursday, agribusiness
consultancy AgRural said on Monday.
Estimates of a record Brazilian soybean crop have countered
worries about Argentine production, though rain delays in Brazil
have raised doubts about the later safrinha corn crop.
An escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine and renewed
Russian criticism of the grain shipping corridor from Ukraine
have lent some support to wheat prices, though many traders
expect the corridor deal to be renewed next month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a
nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, a day after his U.S.
counterpart Joe Biden visited Kyiv.
Wheat markets are awaiting the outcome of an import tender
on Wednesday by Egypt for an indication on Black Sea supplies.
Traders are also turning their attention towards the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's annual Outlook Forum this week, in
which the USDA is expected to release preliminary forecasts for
2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in
Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)