Soybeans, corn edge higher; improved U.S. weather limits gains

* Soybeans start week on positive note after heavy losses
* Rains in parts of U.S. Midwest limit gains Chicago futures
SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn
futures on Monday recouped some of last week's steep losses,
although gains were limited as forecasts of wet weather in key
U.S. growing areas raised the prospect of higher supplies.
Wheat gained in early Asian trade.
"There are lot of cross currents at the moment which are
pulling prices in different directions," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
"U.S. weather has improved but we think the downside is
limited, given the demand."
The most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean
contract was up 0.8% at $12.80 a bushel as of 0253 GMT,
and corn gained 0.5% at $5.21-2/3 a bushel.
Wheat rose 0.7% to $6.45 a bushel.
Corn and soybean futures tumbled last week after the U.S.
Supreme Court made it easier for small oil refineries to win
exemptions from a federal law requiring increasing levels of
ethanol and other renewable fuels to be blended into their
products, a major setback for biofuel producers.
The closely watched case could potentially make more corn
and soybean supplies available for other uses.
The wheat market is facing headwinds as harvests gather pace
across the Northern Hemisphere.
Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, started
harvesting its 2021 grain crop on Wednesday with bright
prospects for another year of large production.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to June 22, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Amy Caren Daniel)