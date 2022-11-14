Soybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms

(New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline,

CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) -
Chicago soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on spillover
pressure from crude oil along with uncertainty about
export demand for U.S. supplies of both crops, analysts said.
But wheat futures rose on signs of global export demand
while traders continued to monitor prospects for the renewal of
an export corridor from war-torn Ukraine before a deadline next
weekend. Moscow described talks with the United Nations last
week about the corridor as "fairly constructive" while saying
agreement was yet to be reached.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn settled down 3/4
cent at $6.57-1/4 per bushel and January soybeans ended
down 9-1/2 cents at $14.40-1/2 a bushel.
Outside markets pressured corn and soy futures,
including declines in crude oil and a bounce in the
dollar, which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive
globally. U.S. crude oil sagged more than $3 a barrel as surging
coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of
the economy for the world's biggest crude importer.
Corn and soyoil futures sometimes follow trends in crude
oil due to their roles as feedstocks for ethanol and biodiesel.
"Crude oil is driving corn down because of the ethanol
component. And export shipments were a little better than
expected in corn, but still not very good," said Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.
The U.S. fall harvest was nearly complete. Ahead of the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly progress report due
later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average
estimated
progress as 93% complete for corn and 97% for soybeans.
Traders have turned their focus toward crop development
in South America, Pfitzenmaier said. Much-needed
weekend rains fell in Argentina
, aiding soybean planting, while forecasts called for
beneficial showers this week in Brazil.
Wheat futures bucked the weak trend and closed higher,
with CBOT December wheat settling up 4-3/4 cents at
$8.18-1/2 a bushel.
Saudi state buyer SAGO on Monday said it had bought just
over 1 million tonnes of wheat in an international tender, with
traders suggesting Russian wheat may be used to cover a large
part of the optional-origin purchase.
"At $8 (per bushel), we are seeing world buyers show up.
Evidently, for right now, we are at value," said Don Roose,
president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Cynthia
Osterman)