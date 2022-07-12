Soybeans, corn extend losses to hit one-week lows; wheat rebounds

* Forecast of higher production, easing demand weighs
* Wheat gains, expectations of Ukrainian exports curb gains
SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn
futures slid for a second session on Wednesday to a one-week
low, as a U.S. government forecast of lower demand and higher
production weighed on prices.
Wheat gained ground after Tuesday's losses, but hopes of
resumption in exports from war-torn Ukraine limited gains.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $13.31-3/4 a bushel, as of
0217 GMT, and corn lost 0.4% to $5.84 a bushel. Both
markets hit their lowest levels since July 6.
Wheat rose 0.8% to $8.20-3/4 a bushel.
Demand for U.S. soybeans is falling as bumper crops in South
America eat into U.S. export prospects, the U.S. government said
on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its
outlook for soybean exports by 65 million bushels and its
outlook for domestic crush by 10 million bushels in its monthly
World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
The agency also raised its forecast for domestic corn
production after factoring in the June acreage outlook that
showed farmers were able to seed more of the grain they had
planned in the spring despite rainy weather that delayed
plantings.
Corn production was pegged at 14.505 billion bushels, 45
million bushels higher than USDA's previous outlook.
An outlook for higher wheat output in Russia and
expectations of Ukrainian supplies entering the market weighed
on prices.
Farmers in Russia's southern Rostov region, one of the
largest grain producing and exporting areas of the country, are
seeing high wheat yields as harvesting gets underway, growers
and officials in the region said.
Sanctions-hit Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is
expected to produce a massive crop in 2022 with record amounts
available to supply abroad in the July-June marketing season.
Talks between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations
over Ukraine's war-disrupted grain exports eased some of the
supply concerns.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat,
soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday,
traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)