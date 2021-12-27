Soybeans, corn gain more ground as South American weather raises supply worries

* Dry weather in South America raises soybean, corn supply
worries
* Easing concerns over the Omicron variant support world
markets
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn
futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near
multi-month highs as dry weather in South America sparked
concerns over supplies.
Wheat prices rose after closing lower on Monday.
"We are in the weather market as far as South American crops
are concerned," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "If it
starts raining, prices will come down."
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean
contract rose 0.4% to $13.77-1/2 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT,
heading for a tenth straight session of gains.
Corn climbed 0.1% to $6.15-1/4 per bushel and was on
track for a fifth consecutive session of gains, while wheat
rose 0.3% to $8.06-1/2 a bushel.
Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in
southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from
dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.
Global markets are being underpinned by easing worries over
the pandemic.
Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream
of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail
figures.
A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan's Nikkei Stock
Average are now trading at around one-month highs, having walked
back losses from late November when the Omicron variant of
COVID-19 first emerged and sent investors scurrying for safe
havens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417
tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week,
which was within the range of trade estimates.
The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean
inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on
Monday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)