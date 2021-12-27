Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans, corn gain more ground as South American weather raises supply worries

12/27/2021 | 10:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dry weather in South America raises soybean, corn supply worries

* Easing concerns over the Omicron variant support world markets

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures ticked higher on Tuesday, with both markets trading near multi-month highs as dry weather in South America sparked concerns over supplies.

Wheat prices rose after closing lower on Monday.

"We are in the weather market as far as South American crops are concerned," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "If it starts raining, prices will come down."

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract rose 0.4% to $13.77-1/2 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT, heading for a tenth straight session of gains.

Corn climbed 0.1% to $6.15-1/4 per bushel and was on track for a fifth consecutive session of gains, while wheat rose 0.3% to $8.06-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

Global markets are being underpinned by easing worries over the pandemic.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures.

A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan's Nikkei Stock Average are now trading at around one-month highs, having walked back losses from late November when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first emerged and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, which was within the range of trade estimates.

The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.49% 614.75 End-of-day quote.25.16%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 6.3831 Delayed Quote.1.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 78.66 Delayed Quote.48.36%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.31% 6222.27 Real-time Quote.6.87%
NIKKEI 225 -0.37% 28676.46 Real-time Quote.4.88%
S&P 500 1.38% 4791.19 Delayed Quote.25.82%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.61% 508.1527 Delayed Quote.25.16%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 2.67% 546.5006 Delayed Quote.2.27%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.17% 414.9 End-of-day quote.-6.51%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.32% 804 End-of-day quote.27.21%
WTI -0.08% 75.739 Delayed Quote.53.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022
RE
12:06aOil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede
RE
12:03aMalaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain
RE
12:02aIndonesia detects local Omicron case - health official
RE
12/28Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
RE
12/27U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
12/27China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types
RE
12/27China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS