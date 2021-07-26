Soybeans, corn rise after days of losses

* Dryness in northern Plains boosts soybeans, corn
* Palm oil helps lift soy prices
* USDA releases weekly crop progress report
NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose
on Monday after traders fretted that both markets were oversold,
while continued dryness in the northern Plains helped boost
futures further.
Wheat prices, however, fell.
Hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest has raised concerns
about the outlook for crops for both corn and soybeans.
"We're a little bit dryer for the northern Midwest and
western Corn Belt, so that has supported trade," said Terry
Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean
futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel
after earlier hitting a two-week low of $13.32.
A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean
markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to
jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more
than 10% in July, traders say.
However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in
late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding
expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and
denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their
new crop.
The benchmark CBOT December corn futures contract rose
3-3/4 cents to $5.46-3/4 per bushel. It earlier fell to
$5.32-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since July 13.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported weekly
export inspections for wheat, corn and soybeans at 477,964
metric tons, 1.037 million metric tons and 220,986 metric tons,
respectively.
Dealers said wheat prices fell with global supplies seen
remaining ample despite concerns about crops in some areas.
CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 7
cents at $6.77 per bushel, easing on lackluster export demand
for U.S. supplies and expanding harvest in the Black Sea region.
Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest
wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has
harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, including
10.5 million tonnes of winter wheat, its governor said on social
media.
The USDA also reported on Monday its weekly crop progress
report across selected states. The United States has harvested
84% of winter wheat, up from 80% the same time last year.
Seventy-six percent of the country's soybeans are blooming, up
from 74% last year, and 79% of the country's corn is silking,
unchanged from the same time last year.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly
Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt and Naveen Thukral
Editing by David Evans, David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis)