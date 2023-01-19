Soybeans, corn slide on forecasts for much-needed Argentine rains

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on
Thursday, retreating from seven-month highs set a day earlier as
forecasts for beneficial rains in drought-hit Argentina sparked
a round of selling, analysts said.
Corn futures also declined on the outlook for Argentine
weather along with wheat futures.
As of 1:13 p.m. CST (1913 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March
soybeans were down 10-1/4 cents at $15.14-1/4 per bushel.
CBOT March corn was down 3-1/2 cents at $6.77-3/4 a bushel
and March wheat was down 7-1/2 cents at $7.35 a bushel.
Soybeans and corn set the tone.
"The forecasts are in pretty good agreement that we are to
have some pretty good rains in Argentina that may help to
stabilize the declining production potential in that country,"
said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn and Associates in Chicago.
In addition, export prospects for U.S. soybeans are
declining as markets shut down in top global soy buyer China
next week for the Lunar New Year holiday, and as Brazil begins
harvesting a likely record-large soy crop.
"The U.S. (soybean export) program is just about over, which
seasonally, is normal. But we have seen the bulk of our export
sales already for the season," Linn said.
Corn and soybean futures faced additional pressure from
farmer sales as U.S. producers took advantage of multi-month
highs set in both markets this week.
Renewed recession fears following U.S. consumer data also
curbed grain markets, though a weaker dollar created some
export optimism.
"U.S. corn values have quietly gotten more competitive to
the world. We didn't get the Egyptian tender today, but we were
competitive," Linn said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales
of 195,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico.
Traders await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly
export sales report on Friday, a day later than normal due to
Monday's federal holiday.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting
by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore
