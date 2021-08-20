Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell to
their lowest in nearly two months on Friday and corn set a near
one-month low on macroeconomic concerns along with beneficial
rains in the western Midwest and Plains, analysts said.
Soyoil futures fell more than 5% on reports that the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will recommend lowering
the nation's biofuel blending mandates.
Wheat futures followed the weaker trend.
As of 1:05 p.m. CDT (1805 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
November soybeans were down 34-1/2 cents at $12.85-1/2 per
bushel after dipping to $12.77-1/4, the contract's lowest since
June 28.
Benchmark December soyoil was down 3.40 cents at
56.52 cents per pound after falling its daily 3.5-cent maximum
to 56.42 cents, a two-month low. CBOT December corn was
down 14 cents at $5.36-3/4 a bushel.
Soyoil is the main U.S. feed stock for biodiesel fuel and
corn is used for ethanol. The EPA is expected to recommend to
the White House lowering the nation's biofuel blending mandates
below 2020 levels, two sources familiar with the matter said, in
what would be a blow to the biofuels industry.
Grains faced additional pressure from concerns about global
economic growth amid rising coronavirus cases, which have
weighed down crude oil and boosted safe-haven assets like gold.
"We are seeing a risk-off session," said Terry Reilly,
senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. "There are
global economic concerns ... That is shaking up the commodity
markets in general, which is also spilling into agricultural
markets," Reilly said.
Commodity funds hold a net long position in CBOT corn and
soybean futures, leaving those markets prone to bouts of long
liquidation.
Also, forecasts called for beneficial rains through this
weekend in the Dakotas and surrounding U.S. crop areas that have
struggled with months of drought.
"The heaviest rainfall is expected in North Dakota, which
should finally begin to ease dryness, although the rain is
likely coming too late to dramatically improve crop yields,"
space technology company Maxar said in a client note.
Meanwhile, the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour concluded late
Thursday, projected above-average corn yield prospects in Iowa
and below-average prospects in Minnesota.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris
and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Susan
Fenton)