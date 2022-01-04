Soybeans, corn supported by South America dryness

* Dry weather forecasts in Brazil, Argentina raise supply
worries
* U.S. Plains wheat ratings decline in Kansas, Oklahoma -
USDA
CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures
climbed on Tuesday, underpinned by dry weather in parts of South
America that could hurt yields in rival export markets, while
wheat rose after a three-session decline.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) rose 31-1/2 cents to $13.87 a bushel by 12:03
a.m. ET (1803 GMT), after reaching $13.87-3/4 a bushel, its
highest since July 22, 2021.
Corn rose 18 cents to $6.07-1/4 a bushel and wheat
gained 9 cents, at $7.67 a bushel.
Weather forecasts returned to dry and hot in Argentina and
southern Brazil, after beneficial rains last week, while early
harvest in northern Brazil has been slowed by precipitation.
Timely rains could aid crop production in the region,
pressuring U.S. markets lower, said John Zanker, market analyst
at Risk Management Commodities.
"If that forecast is broken and they put rains in southern
Brazil and Argentina, we could be in for a pretty good slide,"
he said.
Brazil's corn and soybean crop forecasts were scaled back on
Monday by consultancy StoneX, with the country's soybean crop
lowered to 134.0 million tonnes, from 145.1 million in December
and its corn crop dropped to 117.5 million tonnes, from 120.1
million in December.
Traders anticipate a slew of U.S. Department of Agriculture
reports due on Jan. 12, including updated U.S. 2021 crop
production figures, as well as Dec. 1 quarterly stocks and
updated South American crop estimates.
The wheat market was supported by tightening world supplies.
Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December
in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday.
Gains in wheat were capped by sluggish export demand.
"The weight on wheat's shoulders has been the strong U.S.
dollar, coupled with high wheat prices," said Dan Hussey, senior
market strategist at Zaner Group.
The most-active wheat contract found technical support
at its 100-day moving average for the second time in three
weeks.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)