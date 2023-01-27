Soybeans, corn, wheat set for weekly gains on strong demand

*
Strong farm goods demand supports Chicago grain, oilseed
futures
*
Lower output in the Black Sea region to curb world
supplies
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn
futures firmed on Friday, while wheat ticked lower, but all
three were poised for weekly gains as strong global demand for
agricultural products supported prices.
Strong export sales and positive influence from outside
market helped support agricultural prices, commodities research
firm The Hightower said in a report. "Grain markets were also
supported by reports... that Ukraine grain production could be
down sharply again for the coming year."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) gained 0.1% at $15.25 a bushel, as of 0431
GMT, corn rose 0.1% to $6.83 a bushel and wheat gave
up 0.5% to $7.48-1/2 a bushel.
For the week, soybeans are up 1.2%, corn and wheat have
added 1%.
China, by far the world's biggest soybean importer, is
likely to step up purchases in the weeks ahead after the country
eased COVID-19 restrictions.
A weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) on Thursday showed that export sales of soybeans totalled
1.275 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19, topping market
expectations.
Corn export sales of 925,900 tonnes and wheat export sales
of 561,400 tonnes were in line with trade estimates.
Traders said the gains in corn and soybeans were limited by
the upcoming South American harvest.
Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of
Argentina's parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains
exchange said on Thursday, with coming rains expected to further
help farmers in the planting stage amid a historic drought.
The grains received additional support from concerns that
the crops of key supplier Ukraine will be smaller due to the
war, and that Russia's crop also will fall below expectations.
Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a
second year in 2023, with corn output not expected to exceed 18
million tonnes and wheat production 16 million tonnes as farmers
reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group said on
Thursday.
Ukraine's agriculture minister said last month that 2022
corn production could fall to 22 million-23 million tonnes from
41.9 million tonnes in 2021.
Wheat production is estimated to have fallen to about 20
million tonnes last year.
The USDA said on Thursday it saw Russia's official wheat
crop estimate as "not feasible".
Mark Jekanowski, chairman of the USDA's World Agricultural
Outlook Board, told the Argus Media's Paris Grain Conference
that the agency's analysis of weather and previous crops did not
support such a high crop as Russia estimated.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean,
corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders
said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)