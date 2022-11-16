Soybeans drop 2%, led by soybean oil; wheat and corn retreat

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures
fell about 2% on Wednesday, anchored by a profit-taking plunge
in soyoil futures and outlooks for beneficial rains in
Brazil, traders said.
Wheat and corn futures also declined, pressured by optimism
about an extension of a Black Sea export deal and as concerns
eased that the Ukraine war could escalate after a missile hit
Poland.
As of 1:13 p.m. CST (1913 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
January soybeans were down 30 cents at $14.27-1/4 per
bushel and December soyoil fell about 3 cents per lb, or
4%.
CBOT December wheat was down 10 cents at $8.18-1/4 a
bushel. December corn was down 1-1/4 cents at $6.65-1/2 a
bushel, staying inside of Tuesday's trading range.
Soybeans followed as soyoil futures retreated from a
five-month high set last week.
"Not anything fundamentally has changed in the bean oil
market, but it just got really overdone to the upside. And with
the crude oil market down roughly $8 (per barrel) in the
last week or so. I think you are seeing profit taking," said
Sherman Newlin, an analyst with Risk Management Commodities.
Soyoil sometimes follows trends in crude oil due to its role
as a feedstock for biodiesel fuel.
Wheat and corn declined as traders monitored developments in
the Black Sea region. A United Nations source on Wednesday said
they have reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" on the renewal
of the Black Sea grains corridor initiative, which is set to
roll over on Saturday unless there are objections.
The U.N.-backed agreement in late July allowed grain
shipments to resume from certain Ukrainian ports, leading to
some 10 million tonnes in shipments and helping to curb
international prices.
"The market is expecting Ukrainian exports to continue as
the deal is likely to be extended," said one Singapore-based
trader.
Meanwhile, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday
the missile that hit Poland killing two people was probably a
Ukrainian air defence missile and there was no evidence to
suggest the incident was an intentional attack by Russia.
The announcement, which followed similar suggestions by the
United States, was likely to ease global concern that the war in
Ukraine could spill across the border.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi
Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Elaine Hardcastle and Jane
Merriman)