Soybeans drop for 2nd session on improved U.S. weather

* Rains in parts of U.S. Midwest weigh on soybeans, corn
* Market eyes U.S. crop condition report due later on Monday
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
for a second straight session on Monday, and corn ticked lower,
pressured by rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest.
Meanwhile, wheat rose on expectations of lower world output.
"(Soybean and corn) prices in the futures market are easing
a little but people are still cautious," said one
Singapore-based grains trader. "In the physical market there is
not much change. I think the market wants more evidence of
improved crop output before further reduction in prices."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade (CBOT) dipped 0.3% to $13.45-1/2 a bushel by 0312
GMT, after closing down 2.1% on Friday.
Corn gave up 0.2% at $5.44-1/4 a bushel, while
wheat rose 0.7% to $7.08-1/2 a bushel.
Rains are forecast for some parts of U.S. Midwest, which
will likely aid soybean and corn crops.
Traders await direction from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly crop condition ratings on Monday, and from
private estimates of U.S. corn and soy yields, ahead of the
USDA's big Aug. 12 crop supply/demand report.
Buoyed by strong demand, Brazilian farmers are poised to
expand their soybean area for the 15th consecutive year, a
survey by agribusiness consultancy Datagro released on Friday
showed.
The area planted with soybeans in the world's largest
producer and exporter is expected to increase by 4% to 40.57
million hectares (100.2 million acres) in the 2021/2022 cycle,
Datagro said.
The wheat market is being underpinned by lower global
production outlook.
An annual U.S. crop tour last week projected the average
spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, to
be at 29.1 bushels per acre this year, the lowest in tour
records going back to 1993.
Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR lowered its wheat
production forecast for 2021 to 78.5 million tonnes from 81.5
million tonnes, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on
Friday, citing its head Dmitry Rylko.
Rylko said the forecast had been changed due to a drop of
crop yields, mostly in the Central and Volga regions.
The International Grains Council this week cut its 2021/22
world wheat crop outlook by one million tonnes to 788 million
tonnes, with the diminished outlook for North America partially
offset by improved prospects in the European Union.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July 27, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)