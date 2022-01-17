Soybeans drop to 2-week low on improved LatAm weather outlook

* Soybeans down for 3rd session on forecasts of S.America
rains
* Wheat futures rise for 1st time in four sessions, corn
eases
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost
more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in
more than two weeks on expectations of beneficial rains in key
South American growing areas.
Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, while corn
slipped.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $13.61 a bushel, as of 0344 GMT,
declining for a third straight session. Wheat gained 0.8%
to $7.47-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.6% to $5.93 a
bushel.
Heavy rain has brought relief to Argentina's main
agricultural areas over the weekend, interrupting several weeks
of dry weather that led the Rosario grains exchange to trim its
forecasts for both soybean and corn production.
However, Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop
reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and
north of the country caused by heavy rainfall, agribusiness
consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Monday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean and
soymeal futures contracts on Friday, and net buyers of corn,
traders said. Funds were seen as net even in soyoil futures.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)