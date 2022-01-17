Log in
Soybeans drop to 2-week low on improved LatAm weather outlook

01/17/2022 | 10:54pm EST
* Soybeans down for 3rd session on forecasts of S.America rains

* Wheat futures rise for 1st time in four sessions, corn eases

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than two weeks on expectations of beneficial rains in key South American growing areas.

Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, while corn slipped.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $13.61 a bushel, as of 0344 GMT, declining for a third straight session. Wheat gained 0.8% to $7.47-1/2 a bushel and corn fell 0.6% to $5.93 a bushel.

Heavy rain has brought relief to Argentina's main agricultural areas over the weekend, interrupting several weeks of dry weather that led the Rosario grains exchange to trim its forecasts for both soybean and corn production.

However, Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by heavy rainfall, agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Monday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Friday, and net buyers of corn, traders said. Funds were seen as net even in soyoil futures. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.49% 596.25 End-of-day quote.0.51%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.17% 6398.316 Real-time Quote.1.74%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.67% 489.164 Delayed Quote.0.51%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.71% 540.1483 Delayed Quote.2.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 405.6 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.70% 741.5 End-of-day quote.-3.80%
