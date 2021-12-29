Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

* Soybeans tick lower, Brazilian supply concerns limit
decline
* Wheat little changed after Tuesday's deep losses; corn
flat
CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged
lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb
production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their
highest since August.
Corn futures were up on technical buying, and wheat futures
rose after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean
contract slid 0.22% to $13.65 a bushel, as of 1650 GMT.
Wheat was also up 0.89% at $7.90-1/2 a bushel, while
corn was up 0.33% at $6.06-3/4 per bushel.
Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in
southern Brazil this season as fields suffer from dryness,
weather forecasters and consultancies said.
And while weather forecasts are calling for improved chances
of rain in parts of Brazil in the coming days, at least 40% of
the country's top soybean production regions are needing
additional moisture, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for
commodities brokerage Allendale.
"The next 8 weeks in Brazil are when soybean yields are set,
so weather matters going into January and February," Nelson
said.
The market is also beginning to see a divide among traders
about how big demand will be for U.S. commodity grains and how
that will impact global stocks, said Karl Setzer, commodity risk
analyst at Agrivisor.
While U.S. cumulative exports of grains are down from last
year, Setzer said, the sales of corn for export are higher right
now than the market had expected and soybean commitments are
gaining. Meanwhile, domestic demand is eating up supplies, too.
The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totalled 5.753
million short tonnes, or 191.7 million bushels, the average
forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters found ahead of a
monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.
The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils
report at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Monday, Jan. 3.
