News: Latest News
Soybeans ease after rally, strong demand for U.S. supplies limits decline

03/23/2022 | 10:56pm EDT
* Chicago soybean futures fall for first time in 4 sessions

* Lower output in S.America raises demand for U.S. cargoes

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Thursday after a three-day run of gains driven by the likelihood of strong demand for U.S. supplies as adverse weather hits production in South America.

Wheat prices edged higher after closing lower on Wednesday.

"There are weather issues in South America and on top of that freight costs have gone up," said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% to $17.16-3/4 a bushel, as of 0238 GMT. Corn fell 0.4% to $7.55 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.1% to $11.06-1/4 a bushel.

Dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina is curbing grains and oilseeds production, boosting hopes of higher demand for U.S. shipments.

Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Wednesday cut its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes from 51 million tonnes due to a lack of rainfall that hit the country's crops earlier in the year.

Argentina is the world's second largest exporter of corn, top supplier of soyoil and soymeal, and a major global supplier of wheat and sunflower oil.

The attention in agricultural markets is focussed on the Russia-Ukraine war, which has reduced supplies from the Black Sea region.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko submitted his resignation on Wednesday, the daily Ekonomichna Pravda newspaper said, adding that he had not provided a reason.

The European Union will distribute 500 million euros ($550 million) to help farmers and allow them to grow crops on fallow land to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Global grains trader Bunge Ltd said its Mykolaiv, Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning.

The facility, which includes an oilseed processing plant, grain storage and export loading operations, has been closed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Weather favours Russia's winter grain sowings so far, signalling good prospects for the 2022 crop, state weather forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts and net sellers of wheat futures on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNGE LIMITED 1.48% 111.96 Delayed Quote.19.92%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.20% 121.0045 Delayed Quote.3.99%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.20% 5.3162 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 120.98 Delayed Quote.46.98%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.34% 6180.801 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.82% 620.4334 Delayed Quote.26.93%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.39% 679.7015 Delayed Quote.26.68%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.78% 485.3 End-of-day quote.16.91%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 110.17 Delayed Quote.7.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -8.74% 96.7265 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI -0.69% 113.926 Delayed Quote.48.90%
