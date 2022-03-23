Soybeans ease after rally, strong demand for U.S. supplies limits decline

* Chicago soybean futures fall for first time in 4 sessions
* Lower output in S.America raises demand for U.S. cargoes
SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
on Thursday after a three-day run of gains driven by the
likelihood of strong demand for U.S. supplies as adverse weather
hits production in South America.
Wheat prices edged higher after closing lower on Wednesday.
"There are weather issues in South America and on top of
that freight costs have gone up," said one Singapore-based
trader.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% to $17.16-3/4 a bushel, as of 0238
GMT. Corn fell 0.4% to $7.55 a bushel, while wheat
gained 0.1% to $11.06-1/4 a bushel.
Dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina is curbing
grains and oilseeds production, boosting hopes of higher demand
for U.S. shipments.
Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Wednesday cut
its 2021/22 corn crop estimate to 49 million tonnes from 51
million tonnes due to a lack of rainfall that hit the country's
crops earlier in the year.
Argentina is the world's second largest exporter of corn,
top supplier of soyoil and soymeal, and a major global supplier
of wheat and sunflower oil.
The attention in agricultural markets is focussed on the
Russia-Ukraine war, which has reduced supplies from the Black
Sea region.
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko submitted
his resignation on Wednesday, the daily Ekonomichna Pravda
newspaper said, adding that he had not provided a reason.
The European Union will distribute 500 million euros ($550
million) to help farmers and allow them to grow crops on fallow
land to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages
resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Global grains trader Bunge Ltd said its Mykolaiv,
Ukraine, port facility sustained "some damage" during fighting
in the Black Sea port city early on Tuesday morning.
The facility, which includes an oilseed processing plant,
grain storage and export loading operations, has been closed
since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Weather favours Russia's winter grain sowings so far,
signalling good prospects for the 2022 crop, state weather
forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Wednesday.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn,
soymeal and soyoil futures contracts and net sellers of wheat
futures on Wednesday, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Subhranshu Sahu)