Soybeans ease after rally, strong demand limits decline

*
Chinese demand supports soybeans as COVID-19 restrictions
ease
*
Wheat drops 1% on ample Black Sea supplies, corn prices
down
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked
lower on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's
sharp gains, although expectations of strong demand provided a
floor under the market.
Wheat dropped 1%, falling for a second consecutive session
and corn slid.
"We expect a recovery in Chinese demand as the travel
resumes," said one Singapore-based trader. "China's soybean
imports in he first few months of 2023 are likely to be higher
than what we have seen in the last few months."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) gave up 0.2% to $14.77 a bushel, as of 0517
GMT, after gaining 1.6% on Tuesday.
Wheat lost 1% to $7.43 a bushel and corn was
down 0.7% to $6.49-1/4 a bushel.
Forecasts for more rains in Argentina and Brazil are easing
concerns over dryness hurting newly planted crops.
On the demand front, private exporters reported the sale of
140,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the
2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
on Tuesday morning. It was the first so-called "flash sale" in a
week.
In the wheat market, news that Ukraine's port of Odesa had
suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy
supplies put attention back on risks to wartime grain shipments.
The port resumed activity on Monday.
France's farm ministry on Tuesday estimated that the area
sown with soft wheat for the 2023 harvest will increase to 4.75
million hectares, 1.7% higher compared with the area harvested
this year.
Indian wheat stocks held in government warehouses for
December fell to the lowest in six years, government data showed
on Tuesday.
Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 19 million tonnes at
the start of this month, down from 37.85 million tonnes on Dec.
1, 2021.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and
soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of CBOT corn
and wheat, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)