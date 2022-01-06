Soybeans ease after weather rally

* Corn firms, wheat slips to nearly three-month low
* Soy and corn still supported by weather risks in South
America
CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on
Thursday as broad selling in financial markets countered weather
concerns in South America that had pushed prices to a five-month
high.
Corn ended just above even, paring losses as private
estimates of South American crops fell further due to hot, dry
conditions in the region.
Wheat extended losses to a near three-month low, pressured
by large southern hemisphere harvests.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) ended 7-1/2 cents lower at $13.87-1/4 a
bushel.
The benchmark CBOT March corn futures contract settled
1-1/2 cents higher at $6.03-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT wheat
lost 14-3/4 cents to $7.46 a bushel, after falling to $7.36, its
lowest since Oct. 19.
Drought in southern Brazil and increasingly hot, dry
conditions in Argentina have put attention on potential yield
losses for soybean and corn crops in the major exporting
countries.
"Hot weather is coming in South America next week," said
Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity. "There’s
supposedly better rainfall the week after in Argentina. That’s
going to be the make-or-break on the size of the crop down
there."
Brazil is no longer expected to harvest a record 2021/22
soybean crop, consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as hot dry
weather in the south knocked 11 million tonnes off its crop
forecast.
Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of
soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the
bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all
commodities.
For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800
tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000
tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat
exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing
year.
"Exports were poor, but it was a holiday, so not
unexpected," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management
Commodities.
The grains complex also saw pressure as stock markets
retreated and some government bond yields climbed to their
highest in years after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled the
possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus
withdrawal.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Grant McCool)