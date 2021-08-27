Soybeans ease as Midwest rains seen boosting U.S. crop

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a
second straight session on Friday as rains were seen boosting
harvest prospects in some dry areas of the Midwest farm belt.
Wheat futures fell on profit-taking and spillover pressure
from lower soybeans, although concerns about global supplies
limited declines.
Corn was lower much of the session but closed firmer on
end-of-week positioning and concerns that rains would only be
beneficial for a small share of the crop that is maturing later
than normal.
"There were good rains overnight and more rain in the
forecast for Iowa and Minnesota. That's going to help
late-filling corn and soybean crops in that area," said Brian
Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.
Grain traders welcomed more U.S. corn and soybean export
sales, although sales volumes have been mostly routine, he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday
confirmed 129,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China and
150,000 tonnes of corn sold to Colombia.
Worries about reduced demand from biofuel producers
continued to hang over corn and soybean prices.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recommended
retroactively lowering biofuel blending mandates for 2020, two
sources familiar with the matter said, after the agency on
Thursday sent a proposal on the mandates to the White House for
review.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 3 cents
to $13.23-1/4 a bushel but ended 2.5% higher on the week.
December corn futures gained 3 cents to $5.53-3/4 a bushel
for a 3.1% weekly gain, their fourth in five weeks.
CBOT December wheat fell 6-3/4 cents to $7.32-1/2 a
bushel, with losses tempered by concerns about tightening global
supplies amid reduced harvests in Russia and elsewhere. The
contract was up 0.6% in the week.
Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon cut its wheat export
forecast to the lowest in five years, due in part to a smaller
crop.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago
Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Colin
Packham in Canberra;
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)