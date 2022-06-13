Soybeans ease but hold near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

* Soybeans ease from record high, depleting stocks limit losses

* Wheat futures jump 1.6% as lack of Ukrainian supplies supports

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Monday, but losses were limited and the market traded near last week's all-time high after a widely watched U.S. report forecast lower inventories.

Wheat jumped 1.6% as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region underpinned prices, while corn rose after closing largely unchanged on Friday.

"Soybean supply issues are supporting prices but it will ultimately depend on Chinese demand," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company.

"For wheat, most buyers will have to do without Ukrainian supplies in the new crop year starting from July."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $17.37-3/4 a bushel by 0348 GMT, not far from Thursday's record high of $17.84 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.6% to $10.88 a bushel and corn gained 0.5% at $7.77 a bushel.

U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast, as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of soybeans to 205 million bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million bushels from 310 million.

China imported 20% more soybeans in May than in April, as some delayed cargoes arrived, customs data showed on Thursday.

China, by far the world's top soybean importer, brought in 9.67 million tonnes of the oilseed in May, up from 8.08 million tonnes in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

For corn, the USDA said ending stocks were pegged at 1.485 billion bushels for 2021/22 and 1.400 billion for 2022/23, with the export outlook for the 2021/22 marketing year cut by 50 million bushels to 2.450 billion bushels.

The agency projected 2022/23 ending stocks of wheat at 627 million bushels, up 6 million bushels from a month earlier.

A lack of grain supplies from war-torn Ukraine continued to support global wheat prices.

The condition of France's soft wheat crop deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed, but a smaller decline in the latest week suggested rain and cooler temperatures may be curbing spring drought.

An estimated 66% of the French soft wheat crop was in good or excellent condition in the week to June 6, against 67% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on Friday.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June 7, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)