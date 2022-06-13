Soybeans ease but hold near record high as U.S. cuts supply outlook

* Soybeans ease from record high, depleting stocks limit
losses
* Wheat futures jump 1.6% as lack of Ukrainian supplies
supports
SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
on Monday, but losses were limited and the market traded near
last week's all-time high after a widely watched U.S. report
forecast lower inventories.
Wheat jumped 1.6% as concerns over supplies from the Black
Sea region underpinned prices, while corn rose after closing
largely unchanged on Friday.
"Soybean supply issues are supporting prices but it will
ultimately depend on Chinese demand," said one Singapore-based
trader at an international trading company.
"For wheat, most buyers will have to do without Ukrainian
supplies in the new crop year starting from July."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $17.37-3/4 a bushel by 0348 GMT,
not far from Thursday's record high of $17.84 a bushel.
Wheat rose 1.6% to $10.88 a bushel and corn
gained 0.5% at $7.77 a bushel.
U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously
forecast, as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong
even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina
available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its
outlook for 2021/22 ending stocks of soybeans to 205 million
bushels from 235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the
soybean stocks estimate was cut to 280 million bushels from 310
million.
China imported 20% more soybeans in May than in April, as
some delayed cargoes arrived, customs data showed on Thursday.
China, by far the world's top soybean importer, brought in
9.67 million tonnes of the oilseed in May, up from 8.08 million
tonnes in April, data from the General Administration of Customs
showed.
For corn, the USDA said ending stocks were pegged at 1.485
billion bushels for 2021/22 and 1.400 billion for 2022/23, with
the export outlook for the 2021/22 marketing year cut by 50
million bushels to 2.450 billion bushels.
The agency projected 2022/23 ending stocks of wheat at 627
million bushels, up 6 million bushels from a month earlier.
A lack of grain supplies from war-torn Ukraine continued to
support global wheat prices.
The condition of France's soft wheat crop deteriorated for a
sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer
showed, but a smaller decline in the latest week suggested rain
and cooler temperatures may be curbing spring drought.
An estimated 66% of the French soft wheat crop was in good
or excellent condition in the week to June 6, against 67% the
previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report on
Friday.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to June 7, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Subhranshu Sahu)