Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans ease, corn mixed as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand

10/24/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures eased on Monday and corn was mixed as concerns about dull demand anchored prices as newly harvested crops flooded the market.

Wheat declined on weak demand and hopes that the Black Sea grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine.

Largely favourable weather across the Midwest allowed farmers to continue harvesting their corn and soybean crops, and supplies have been backing up as low water on the Mississippi River slowed shipments to Gulf Coast export facilities.

"The market is focused on slowing demand trends for corn, soybeans and wheat," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

"We're seeing piles and piles of corn and soybeans all over the country and we're having a really difficult time shipping it on the Mississippi River," he said.

Weekly soybean export inspections topped trade estimates on Monday as shipments through Pacific Northwest terminals accelerated and Gulf Coast loadings were stronger than anticipated. Corn inspections, however, remained lighter than normal for the season and wheat inspections were below trade estimates.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 13-3/4 cents at $13.81-3/4 a bushel at 11:45 a.m. CDT (1645 GMT), while December corn was up 1-1/4 cents at $6.85-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December wheat fell 3-1/4 cents to $8.47-1/2 a bushel.

Grain traders are closely watching the pace of crop exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of the expiration next month of a wartime shipping corridor deal.

Ukraine said that a ship carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat departed on Sunday from Chornomorsk bound for Yemen, but uncertainty remained over whether the Black Sea exports corridor could extend beyond the Nov. 19 deadline.

China's soybean imports in September jumped 12% from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed, reversing a monthslong trend of low arrivals. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 683.5 End-of-day quote.15.34%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.26% 563.4674 Real-time Quote.15.34%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.44% 549.8753 Real-time Quote.4.87%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.06% 417.7 End-of-day quote.1.51%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 848 End-of-day quote.10.38%
Latest news "Economy"
01:10pU.S. government to issue warnings on election threats -Politico
RE
01:02pUK and EU must work together, bloc's chairman tells new PM Sunak
RE
12:59pWall St rises on hopes of less-aggressive Fed as business activity shrinks
RE
12:58pSoybeans ease, corn mixed as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand
RE
12:58pCanadian watchdog to study impact of competition on soaring food prices
RE
12:57pUkraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
12:56pCrop Watch: Corn yield improves slightly in Nebraska, North Dakota -Braun
RE
12:52pRoyal Mail, union agree on talks over pay through arbitration
RE
12:50pIran says it will not remain indifferent if proven Russia uses its drones in Ukraine - state media
RE
12:49pGM launching return to work plan for salaried workers in January
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures slide as China worries sour global mood
2European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, AT&T, Chevron, Intel, Qualcomm...
4France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business
5Dollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed

HOT NEWS