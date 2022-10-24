Soybeans ease, corn mixed as U.S. harvest progresses amid dull demand

CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures eased
on Monday and corn was mixed as concerns about dull demand
anchored prices as newly harvested crops flooded the market.
Wheat declined on weak demand and hopes that the Black Sea
grain deal will be renewed after another shipment left Ukraine.
Largely favourable weather across the Midwest allowed
farmers to continue harvesting their corn and soybean crops, and
supplies have been backing up as low water on the Mississippi
River slowed shipments to Gulf Coast export facilities.
"The market is focused on slowing demand trends for corn,
soybeans and wheat," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest
Market Solutions.
"We're seeing piles and piles of corn and soybeans all over
the country and we're having a really difficult time shipping it
on the Mississippi River," he said.
Weekly soybean export inspections topped trade estimates on
Monday as shipments through Pacific Northwest terminals
accelerated and Gulf Coast loadings were stronger than
anticipated. Corn inspections, however, remained lighter than
normal for the season and wheat inspections were below trade
estimates.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down
13-3/4 cents at $13.81-3/4 a bushel at 11:45 a.m. CDT (1645
GMT), while December corn was up 1-1/4 cents at $6.85-1/2
a bushel. CBOT December wheat fell 3-1/4 cents to
$8.47-1/2 a bushel.
Grain traders are closely watching the pace of crop exports
from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of the expiration next
month of a wartime shipping corridor deal.
Ukraine said that a ship carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat
departed on Sunday from Chornomorsk bound for Yemen, but
uncertainty remained over whether the Black Sea exports corridor
could extend beyond the Nov. 19 deadline.
China's soybean imports in September jumped 12% from a year
earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed, reversing a
monthslong trend of low arrivals.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Mai Nguyen in
Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, David Goodman and
Jonathan Oatis)