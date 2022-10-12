Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns

*
Soybeans fall after rally, lower supply outlook curbs
losses
*
Wheat recovers losses as USDA lowers production forecast
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on
Thursday from the previous session's two-week top, although the
decline was limited by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
forecast of lower harvest.
Wheat gained for the first time in three sessions on
concerns over tightening U.S. inventories, while corn was
largely unchanged.
"The report news came as a bullish surprise," according to a
Hightower report, referring to the USDA's forecast on soybeans.
"Traders expected a drop in demand for U.S. soybeans, but this
was totally offset by a surprise drop in production."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) lost 0.3% to $13.92 a bushel, as of 0337 GMT,
after hitting its highest since Sept. 30 at $14.14 a bushel on
Wednesday.
Wheat climbed 1% to $8.91-1/4 a bushel and corn
was unmoved at $6.93 a bushel.
In its monthly supply-and-demand report, the USDA said on
Wednesday the country's corn and soybean crops would be smaller
than previously forecast, raising concerns about tight global
inventories.
Analysts, on average, had expected a corn production cut but
a rise in the soybean crop.
The agency pegged U.S. soybean yield at 49.8 bushels per
acre, lower than 50.5 last month and the trade guess of 50.6,
cutting production more than 3% from 2021 to 4.3 billion
bushels.
The government also cut its outlook for the domestic
stockpile of wheat to the lowest in 15 years. It said ending
stocks of wheat for the 2022/23 marketing year would total 576
million bushels, down 13.9% from a year earlier and the smallest
since 306 million bushels in 2007/08.
The market is monitoring grain shipments from the Black Sea
region after an escalation in Russian missile strikes on
Ukraine.
Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast
for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union, now
seen 15% above the last season, but said sales would depend on
whether a Ukrainian grain export corridor was extended.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal
futures on Wednesday and net sellers of corn and wheat, traders
said. They were net even in soyoil futures.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Subhranshu Sahu)