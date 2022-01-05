Soybeans ease from 5-month top, South American weather woes limit losses

* Soybeans drop after 3 session of rally as global markets
side
* Chicago wheat futures down 1%, fall for 2nd session, corn
eases
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell
1.6% on Thursday, easing for the first time in four sessions
amid a broad-based decline in markets, although concerns over
adverse weather in South America capped losses.
Wheat lost ground for a second session, while corn dropped
nearly 1%.
Asian shares fell in early trade, extending a global slump
after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a
faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns
about persistent inflation.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) dropped 1.6% to $13.72-3/4 a bushel, as of
0320 GMT. The market climbed to its highest since late July on
Wednesday.
Corn fell 0.9% to $5.96-3/4 a bushel and wheat
slid 1.1% to $7.52-3/4 a bushel.
The decline in agricultural markets was limited by concerns
over extreme weather in South America.
A hot and dry spell in Argentina and southern Brazil has
shifted attention back to potential yield losses for soybean and
corn crops in the major exporting countries.
Weather in Argentina has changed drastically since
mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops as they enter
critical development stages, analysts said.
South American supply prospects will be a focus for grain
markets in a monthly world crop report from the U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) due on Jan. 12.
Brazil's soybean exports are expected to reach 3.375 million
tonnes in January, while corn exports will likely reach 2.59
million tonnes, according to agricultural association ANEC.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soyoil and soybean
futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of corn, wheat
and soymeal, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi
Aich)