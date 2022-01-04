Soybeans ease, losses curbed by concerns over South America dry weather

* Soybeans fall after two sessions of gains
* Chicago wheat futures drop after closing higher, corn
eases
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean ticked lower on
Wednesday as prices eased after two sessions of strong gains,
even as dry weather in parts of South America kept prices close
to their highest since late July.
The corn and wheat markets lost ground.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) slid 0.2% to $13.86-1/2 a bushel as of 0352
GMT, not far from last session's highest since July 21 at
13.92-1/4 a bushel.
Corn lost 0.3% to $6.07-1/2 a bushel and wheat
gave up 0.7% to $7.65 a bushel.
Forecasts are for hot and dry weather in Argentina and
southern Brazil, after rains last week, while early harvest in
northern Brazil has been slowed by precipitation.
Brazil's corn and soybean crop forecasts were scaled back on
Monday by consultancy StoneX, with the country's soybean crop
lowered to 134.0 million tonnes, from 145.1 million in December,
and its corn crop to 117.5 million tonnes, from 120.1 million in
December.
Traders anticipate a slew of U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) reports due on Jan. 12, including updated U.S. 2021 crop
production figures, as well as Dec. 1 quarterly stocks and
updated South American crop estimates.
The wheat market is being supported by tightening world
supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during
December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat
producers, USDA said on Monday.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean,
soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders
said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak
Dasgupta)