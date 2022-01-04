Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans ease, losses curbed by concerns over South America dry weather

01/04/2022 | 11:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Soybeans fall after two sessions of gains

* Chicago wheat futures drop after closing higher, corn eases

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean ticked lower on Wednesday as prices eased after two sessions of strong gains, even as dry weather in parts of South America kept prices close to their highest since late July.

The corn and wheat markets lost ground.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.2% to $13.86-1/2 a bushel as of 0352 GMT, not far from last session's highest since July 21 at 13.92-1/4 a bushel.

Corn lost 0.3% to $6.07-1/2 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.7% to $7.65 a bushel.

Forecasts are for hot and dry weather in Argentina and southern Brazil, after rains last week, while early harvest in northern Brazil has been slowed by precipitation.

Brazil's corn and soybean crop forecasts were scaled back on Monday by consultancy StoneX, with the country's soybean crop lowered to 134.0 million tonnes, from 145.1 million in December, and its corn crop to 117.5 million tonnes, from 120.1 million in December.

Traders anticipate a slew of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports due on Jan. 12, including updated U.S. 2021 crop production figures, as well as Dec. 1 quarterly stocks and updated South American crop estimates.

The wheat market is being supported by tightening world supplies. Condition ratings for winter wheat fell sharply during December in Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two U.S. winter wheat producers, USDA said on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.44% 609.5 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.06% 116.3945 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.24% 6.4212 Delayed Quote.1.22%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.21% 6279.499 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.14% 501.548 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.57% 550.7686 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.11% 428.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 103.09 Delayed Quote.0.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.58% 770 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aNorth Korea fires suspected missile as S.Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
RE
12:18aTencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
RE
12:16aJGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : India's services growth slows in Dec, inflation pressures persist
RE
12:13aTempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
12:07aChina's Henan hit by COVID curbs after sporadic cases
RE
12:07aIndia's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal
RE
12:05aSony looks to electric cars for its next big hit
RE
12:04aKazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
2Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5Thousands of stranded drivers cleared from snowbound Virginia highway

HOT NEWS