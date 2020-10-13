Soybeans ease on faster U.S. harvest, Brazilian weather limits decline

* Soybeans edge down on U.S. harvest pressure
* Dry weather in top soybean producer Brazil to curb losses
* Chicago corn, wheat futures ease in Asian trade
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid
on Wednesday, weighed down by a rapid pace of U.S. harvest,
although losses were limited by lack of rains in top producer
Brazil.
Corn and wheat futures also lost ground.
"U.S. harvest of soybeans and corn is progressing well but
Brazilian weather is key for prices," said one Singapore-based
trader at an international trading company.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell 0.3% to $10.41 a bushel by 0301 GMT.
Corn dropped 0.3% to $3.90 a bushel, while wheat
lost 0.4% to $5.91-3/4 a bushel.
Rains that were forecast to blanket a wide portion of Brazil
starting on Oct. 10 have arrived in a patchy fashion and will
not be sufficient for the nation's 2020/21 soy planting cycle to
advance considerably, meteorologists and industry experts told
Reuters.
The U.S. corn harvest was 41% complete as of Sunday, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly crop
progress report on Tuesday, ahead of the five-year average of
32% and the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 39%.
The soybean crop was 61% harvested, the USDA said, well
ahead of the five-year average of 42% and slightly ahead of the
average analyst estimate of 59%.
U.S. soybean crushings likely dropped in September to the
lowest monthly level in a year, while soyoil stocks fell to a
13-month low, according to analysts polled ahead of a National
Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Thursday.
Argentina's Federation of Oilseeds Workers started an
open-ended wage strike at 2 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, the
labour group said, with no sign yet of government intervention
that would force members back to work while new contract talks
are held.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, corn,
soymeal, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders
said.
