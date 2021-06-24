Soybeans edge higher, but head for third straight weekly loss

* Soybeans down 1.5% for the week
* Prices under pressure after rains across Midwest
* Corn firms, wheat ticks higher
CANBERRA, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Friday, but were poised to rack up weekly losses of
more than 1.5% as rains across the Midwest, a key growing
region, eased concerns about global supplies.
Wheat also edged higher, but was headed for a third straight
weekly loss due to expectations of bumper global supplies, while
corn also firmed.
The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade was up 0.1% to $13.73 a bushel by 0326 GMT, having
closed down 0.7% on Thursday when prices hit a six-day low of
$13.45-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans are down nearly 1.5% for the week, the third
straight weekly loss.
Analysts said rains across the U.S. Midwest were winning out
among the competing forces influencing soybean prices.
"Southern American weather conditions are garbage and there
is really strong Chinese demand," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
"But (markets) are seeing some easing of supply concerns."
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday private
exporters reported a sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China
and 260,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. The USDA
has announced similar deals twice this week.
The most active corn futures were up 0.7% at $6.57-3/4
a bushel, after closing down 1.5% in the previous session.
Corn is up 0.5% for the week, after closing 4.2% lower in
the previous week.
The most active wheat futures were up 0.2% at $6.53 a
bushel, after closing down 1.8% in the previous session.
Wheat is down nearly 1.5% for the week, the third straight
weekly loss.
Analysts said wheat is under pressure as global supplies
swell.
Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, started
harvesting its 2021 grain crop this week with bright prospects
for another year of large production.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)