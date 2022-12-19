Soybeans edge higher, but improved S.American weather caps gains

*
Soybeans firm after closing lower, market eyes LatAm
weather
*
Wheat firms on concerns over supplies from the Black Sea
region
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures
edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from the previous
session, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and
Brazil limited the upside potential in prices.
Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions.
"Argentina's rainfall outlook has improved," an agricultural
analyst said. "The outlook is for some more improvement to
occur, but additional follow up rainfall will be imperative to
induce a true trend change."
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.61-3/4 a bushel, as of 0318
GMT, corn rose a quarter of cent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel and
wheat gained 0.5% to $7.52-1/4 a bushel.
Rains in parts of Argentina's corn and soybean growing areas
over the weekend have boosted crop prospects. Beneficial weather
in expected in Brazil.
Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy,
but its usually green Pampas plains have been hit by a historic
drought that has preventing many farmers from planting their
fields.
Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday and Saturday,
bringing needed moisture to just over half its corn and soy
area, Commodity Weather Group said. More limited rains next week
will allow crop stress to expand, the firm said.
Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter, is expected to
receive beneficial rains over the next two weeks.
Worries over a global economic downturn is likely to
keep a mid on prices of agricultural products.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank last week revived investors' recession
worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain
inflation.
In demand news, exporters struck deals to sell 141,000
tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans to unknown buyers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said.
India is set to offer 2 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat
to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as
part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government
sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest
in six years.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat,
soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers
of CBOT soyoil, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)