Soybeans edge higher on strong Chinese demand

* Soybeans up for fourth session
* Corn ticks lower, wheat firms
CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged
higher for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as strong
demand from China underpinned prices.
Corn edged lower amid a broad commodity sell-off, while
wheat rose due to concerns about global supplies.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.2% at $13.39 a bushel by 0451 GMT,
having firmed 0.6% on Friday.
"Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary
driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist,
National Australia Bank.
Exporters last week reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean
sales notice, though weekly sales have been lighter than what is
needed to meet U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) export
targets.
The recent uptick in sales to China comes after Beijing's
soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous
year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins
weighed on demand.
Analysts also noted ongoing adverse weather in South America
as supporting prices.
The most active corn futures were down 0.2% at
$5.55-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.6% in the previous session.
Corn was underpinned by dwindling prospects for the second
crop in Brazil.
The most active wheat futures were up 0.2% at
$7.20-1/4 bushel, having closed up 0.9% on Friday.
U.S. and Canadian farmers anticipate sharply smaller spring
wheat harvests from drought, while analysts have reduced Russian
harvest estimates on disappointing yields and reduced planted
areas.
Ukrainian farms have harvested 32.2 million tonnes of grain
from 46% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging 4.35
tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said last week.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)