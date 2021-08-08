Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soybeans edge lower, Chinese demand caps losses

08/08/2021 | 09:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower amid broad weakness in commodity markets on Monday, although losses were checked by strong Chinese demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $13.36 a bushel by 0135 GMT, having firmed 0.6% on Friday.

* The most active corn futures were down 0.4% at $5.54-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.6% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were unchanged at $7.19 a bushel, having closed up 0.9% on Friday.

* Exporters last week reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice, though weekly sales have been lighter than what is needed to meet USDA export targets.

* Corn was underpinned by dwindling prospects for the second crop in Brazil.

* U.S. and Canadian farmers anticipate sharply smaller spring wheat harvests from drought, while analysts have reduced Russian harvest estimates on disappointing yields and reduced planted areas.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

* Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 31.97 mln, death toll at 428,309 - health ministry
RE
12:02aAlibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:01aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 447 - health ministry
RE
12:01aMalaysia's June industrial production
RE
08/09INNOFACTOR OYJ : Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG
AQ
08/08India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases - govt statement
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/08Indonesia's Pertamina takes over Rokan block operations from Chevron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
2Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans
3Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million unit sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
4WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: How Volkswagen stalled in China
5RENAULT : RENAULT : France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

HOT NEWS