Soybeans edge lower, Chinese demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower
amid broad weakness in commodity markets on Monday, although
losses were checked by strong Chinese demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down 0.1% at $13.36 a bushel by 0135 GMT,
having firmed 0.6% on Friday.
* The most active corn futures were down 0.4% at
$5.54-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.6% in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures were unchanged at
$7.19 a bushel, having closed up 0.9% on Friday.
* Exporters last week reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean
sales notice, though weekly sales have been lighter than what is
needed to meet USDA export targets.
* Corn was underpinned by dwindling prospects for the second
crop in Brazil.
* U.S. and Canadian farmers anticipate sharply smaller
spring wheat harvests from drought, while analysts have reduced
Russian harvest estimates on disappointing yields and reduced
planted areas.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching
a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an
earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.
* Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold
and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs
after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)