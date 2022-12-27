Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Soybeans end higher; traders weigh Argentine dryness, U.S. exports

12/27/2022 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Rains miss in parts of Argentina

*

Daily export sale firms corn

*

Winter wheat underpinned by fears of winterkill damage

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday after jumping to six-month highs earlier in the day, supported by continued dryness in major soymeal exporter Argentina.

Corn lifted after U.S. exporters reported a daily sale of 177,500 tonnes of corn for delivery to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Wheat ended just below even after early gains, as farmers tried to assess damage to winter crops across the U.S. Great Plains.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 4-1/2 cents to $14.89 a bushel, after climbing to $15.22-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since June 23.

The most-active CBOT wheat contract eased 1-1/2 cents to $7.74-1/2 a bushel, while corn firmed 8-1/2 cents to $6.74-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $6.75-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 8.

Soybean futures climbed after expected rainfall over the weekend in Argentina missed large portions of the parched growing region, analysts said.

"The forecasted weather in Argentina this last weekend was mostly a bust. It’s moving into a dry period now," said Tom Fritz, commodity broker at EFG Group.

Soybeans also found support as China continues to list lockdown measures, announcing plans to begin issuing visas next week, though rising COVID-19 infections will likely slow any demand increases for soybeans.

Wheat remains underpinned by fears of crop damage from frigid temps, especially in parts of the U.S. Plains that lacked insulating snowcover on dormant winter wheat crops.

"We didn’t get the snowcover they were hoping for in a lot of areas," said John Zanker, market analyst at Risk Management Commodities. "This crop was not in good shape when it went into one of the worst winterkill scenarios we’ve seen in quite some time. So my guess is, there was some winterkill."

All three markets found support from weekly export inspections. Exporters readied 1.75 million tonnes of soybean for export the week ended Dec. 22, near the high end of analyst estimates ranging from 1.2 million to 1.86 million tonnes.

Corn export inspections of 856,606 tonnes were near the high end of trade expectations of 500,000 to 900,000 tonnes, while wheat inspections reached 280,554 tonnes, in line with predictions of 175,000 to 450,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.83% 666 End-of-day quote.12.31%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.19% 187.338 Delayed Quote.58.97%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.28% 557.0691 Real-time Quote.12.31%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.30% 591.1657 Real-time Quote.10.85%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.62% 454.8 End-of-day quote.10.59%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 176.05 Delayed Quote.70.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.61% 774.5 End-of-day quote.0.68%
Latest news "Economy"
04:30pIndia-based Hetero's Paxlovid generic gets WHO backing
RE
04:24pArizona judge rejects governor-elect's request to sanction election denier Lake
RE
04:21pU.S. Supreme Court leaves pandemic-era border restrictions in place, takes up case
RE
04:19pS&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
04:12pTesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
RE
04:04pBrazil police investigate suspected bomb threat ahead of inauguration
RE
04:00pS&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
03:59pClorox, P&G among staples stock picks for 2023 -CIO
RE
03:44pSOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down
RE
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.941% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
5China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

HOT NEWS